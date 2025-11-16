2026 Boston College Commit Reopens Recruitment
While the on-field results for Boston College seemingly came together this week in a way that has not been seen this season, nearly defeating No. 16 Georgia Tech, the Eagles received a bit of bad news off the field.
3-Star 2026 tight end commit William Vaughn took to social media on Saturday night to announce his decommitment from Boston College. He had been committed since May of this year, but is now set to reopen his recruitment.
He said in his post, "After much consideration I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment. I’ll be an early graduate, Class of 2026. I am thankful for the Boston college football program and their faith in me.
Looking for the right place to grow and compete at the next level."
Vaughn is massive receiving target, standing at 6-foot-4, 230 lbs., and is ranked as the No. 26 tight end in the nation and the No. 24 player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247sports' composite ranking.
He suits up for Kings Mountain High School and, as a junior in 2024, hauled in an impressive 45 receptions for just under 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns.
Prior to committing to Boston College in May, Vaughn held offers from the likes of Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and many more. He visited Chestnut Hill twice this season, making the trip for both the Clemson and California games, but it appears his time on campus was not enough for the Eagles to keep his commitment.
As of now, it is unclear when Vaughn plans to make his new decision, but with the early signing period less than a month away, the 3-Star prospect will likely make his choice soon.
While missing out on a player of his caliber is certainly a loss for the class, Boston College still holds 26 commitments in the class, and is poised for one its best finishes on the recruiting trail in years.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)