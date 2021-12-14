BC Football Recruiting '22: Early Signing Period Preview

On Wednesday the Early Signing Period begins. This unofficially is Boston College's "National Signing Day" as a majority of their recruits will put pen to paper and make their decision official.

If you have been keeping score at home, the '22 recruiting class has the potential to be one of the best in Boston College history. Jeff Hafley has put together a group that has as many as four 4 star recruits, depending on the recruiting service you use. And sites like Rivals, 247 and even our SI All American have been paying attention to the quality of recruits BC is bringing in. Rivals & 247 have the Eagles both in the Top 25, while SI All American is particularly bullish, most recently ranking the class #13.

While the Eagles seem to have everything on tidy with a bow, there could be a few surprises on Wednesday. Here are some of the topics to watch for:

Who’s committed?

Each of these recruits have verbally committed, and are expected to sign on Wednesday. Click the hyperlink to read the full story on each recruit

Josh Hardy, defensive end (Savern, MD)

Kivon Wright, defensive end (Manvel, TX)

Gilbert Tongrongou, defensive end (Woodbridge, VA)

RJ Maryland, wide receiver (Southlake, TX)

Amari Jackson, defensive back (McDonough, GA)

Cam Barfield, running back (Las Vegas, NV)

Jude Bowry, offensive lineman (Baltimore, MD)

Alex Broome, running back (Nashville, TN)

Edwin Kolenge, linebacker (Clearwater, FL)

Clive Wilson, defensive end (Youngstow, OH)

Daveon Crouch, ATH/LB (Tampa, FL)

Sione Hala, safety/linebacker (Bellflower, CA)

CJ Clinkscales, running back (Buford, GA)

Noah Clifford, offensive lineman (Oakdale, CT)

Kwan Williams, defensive tackle (Owings Mills, MD)

Jeremiah Franklin, tight end (Walkersville, MD)

Joseph Griffin II, wide receiver (Springfield, MA)

Ismael Zamor, wide receiver (Everett, MA)

Matt Ragan, tight end (Groton, MA)

Peter Delaportas, quarterback (Oak Ridge, NJ)

Jack Funke, offensive lineman (Westood, MA)

Jamal Hood, defensive back (Baltimore, MD)

Sam Candotti, punter, Australia

Is BC targeting anyone else?

There could be a surprise recruit that has hid under the radar, but don't expect any big names to pop for BC like last year with Drew Kendall. There are a few names that have been linked to Boston College including defensive linemen Jayson Jenkins and Oumar Conde, and ATH Koen Entringer. But don't expect any of them to end up with the Eagles.

What About Transfers?

The transfer portal has been very quiet in terms of incoming players. Jeff Hafley spoke last week about the challenges with the extra year of eligibility in terms of roster and scholarship management, so expect Boston College to be selective with the transfer they do bring in this offseason. The names they have been linked to are still really early in the process, so it would be surprising if any transfers sign on in the next few days.

What About Decommitments?

One of the more interesting side stories about this class has to be how firm the commits have been with the Eagles. Other than an offensive lineman who flipped to a MAC school early in the process, these recruits have stuck with their verbal commitments. Heading into Wednesday there appears to be no real names that are sticking out that could flip somewhere else. Defensive back Amari Jackson was being courted by Tennessee, but he cancelled his official visit there and announced on Twitter that he was sticking with Boston College and will sign on Wednesday.

