Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday for the third matchup between the schools in history and the first contest in nearly a century.

Florida Gators (4-5) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-5)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 P.M. ET

Watch: SEC Network+ | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 71°, mostly cloudy with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 113/203 [XM]

Odds: Florida is considered a 35.5-point favorite, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 69.

Series history: The Gators lead, 2-0. The programs last met in 1922.

Important stories

The rundown

This is a clean-up game for the Gators, who ride a three-game losing streak into The Swamp for their first home game in over a month since taking on Vanderbilt for homecoming. As a result of Florida's disappointing season to date, two coaches were removed from the staff this past Sunday in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Christian Robinson, UF's linebackers coach, will try out defensive play-calling duties for the first time in his career against Samford and will finish out the season as the interim coordinator, while graduate assistant Michael Sollenne has taken over Hevesy's role for the remainder of the campaign.

In their first game in new positions, Robinson and Sollenne couldn't have asked for a better opponent. Although it is obviously hard to trust this Gators team right now, they are facing an FCS squad on Saturday and have a great chance to rebuild some momentum before closing out the season at Missouri and then at home against Florida State.

The Gators badly need a win for team spirits to be salvaged, and one should come against the Bulldogs.

