Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    Everything you need to know ahead of Florida vs. Samford.
    Author:

    The Florida Gators are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday for the third matchup between the schools in history and the first contest in nearly a century.

    You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

    Florida Gators (4-5) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-5)

    Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

    When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 P.M. ET

    Watch: SEC Network+ | Also available on fuboTV

    Weather: 71°, mostly cloudy with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

    Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 113/203 [XM]

    Read More

    Odds: Florida is considered a 35.5-point favorite, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 69.

    Series history: The Gators lead, 2-0. The programs last met in 1922.

    Important stories

    The rundown

    This is a clean-up game for the Gators, who ride a three-game losing streak into The Swamp for their first home game in over a month since taking on Vanderbilt for homecoming. As a result of Florida's disappointing season to date, two coaches were removed from the staff this past Sunday in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

    Christian Robinson, UF's linebackers coach, will try out defensive play-calling duties for the first time in his career against Samford and will finish out the season as the interim coordinator, while graduate assistant Michael Sollenne has taken over Hevesy's role for the remainder of the campaign. 

    In their first game in new positions, Robinson and Sollenne couldn't have asked for a better opponent. Although it is obviously hard to trust this Gators team right now, they are facing an FCS squad on Saturday and have a great chance to rebuild some momentum before closing out the season at Missouri and then at home against Florida State. 

    The Gators badly need a win for team spirits to be salvaged, and one should come against the Bulldogs.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_17059148_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    Football

    Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    12 seconds ago
    UF-Samford
    Football

    Florida Gators Game Preview: Survival Mode vs. Samford

    17 hours ago
    Zachary Carter
    Football

    Florida Gators Leadership Will Be Tested Through Final Three Games

    18 hours ago
    Julio Humphrey
    Recruiting

    Former 2022 Gators Commit, CB Julian Humphrey Commits to Georgia

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_9517950_168388329_lowres (1)
    Football

    Gators Defensive Coordinator Candidates to Replace Todd Grantham

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17061885_168388329_lowres (3) (1) (2)
    Football

    Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    23 hours ago
    Raymond Cottrell
    Recruiting

    Florida Gators WR Commit Raymond Cottrell Flips to Georgia

    Nov 11, 2021
    Christian Robinson
    Football

    Christian Robinson 'Bringing Tremendous Energy' to Florida Gators Defense

    Nov 11, 2021