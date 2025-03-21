Gators Among Final 12 for Four-Star Edge Rusher
One of the nation's top edge rusher prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has named the Florida Gators as a finalist.
Duncanville (Tx.) prospect KJ Ford on Thursday released his final 12 schools consisting of Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC. A consensus top 20 edge rusher in the class, Ford's highest rating comes from Rivals, which lists him as the No. 9 overall prospect at his position.
Ford (6-4, 245 pounds) also ranks inside the top 100 overall recruits regardless of position in Rivals and 247 Sports' prospect rankings.
No team at the moment stands out despite in-state school Texas A&M seemingly having an edge a year ago. Nonetheless, Gators have consistently stayed in the running for Ford, especially after visiting Florida during last season's win over UCF and his relationship with UF Director of Scouting Joe Hamilton.
Ford first met Hamilton while he was working for Texas A&M before he returned to Florida.
“Good right now. Just getting up there, seeing the coaches and stuff like that, being able to talk to coach Mike P [Peterson],” Ford said on his relationship with Florida to Gator Country. “It’s a good connection. I talk to him pretty often before games. I got a good relationship with coach Joe Hamilton.”
However, Ford has yet to finalize a summer official visit with the Gators. He is scheduled to take trips to Alabama (May 30), USC (June 6), Auburn (June 10) and Oklahoma (June 20). It should be noted that he did take an unofficial visit to Florida on March 15.
Gators 2026 Recruiting
As it stands the Gators are finalists for 22 other recruits in the class of 2026, which includes fellow edge rushers Zavion Griffin-Hayes, Trent Henderson and Jake Kreul.
Rounding out the extensive group of recruits to list Florida as a finalist are running backs Jae Lamar and Jonaz Walton; receivers Mason James, Cederian Morgan and Calvin Russell; offensive linemen Edward Baker, Zyon Guiles, Immanuel Iheanacho, Heze Kent, Felix Ojo, Canon Pickett and Sam Rosenborough; defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland, James Johnson, JaReylan McCoy and Darryus McKinley; and defensive backs Tyriq Green, Bralan Womack, Cortez Redding and Jamarrion Gordon.
Florida also recently received crystal balls to land four-star linebacker Malik Morris and four-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr, both of whom have yet to release their finalists.
The Gators currently have three commits in its 2026 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star safety Devin Jackson and, most-recently, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams.
Gators Illustrated is tracking Florida's recruiting moves with the 2026 class in its recruiting tracker, which can be found here.