ACC Appears Headed for Conference-Only Football Season

It's been a whirlwind of a day on the college sports spectrum. And it's not over yet.

It began with the Atlantic Coast Conference to which FSU belongs announcing that the beginning of its fall Olympic sports schedules would be pushed back to September 1. That pertains to men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Noticeably absent: football. For now.

The Big Ten then announced that if its fall sports are to be played, all of them would participate exclusively in conference games-- football included. Regarding the gridiron, we've heard this would mean reworking schedules to be 10-game slates, but nothing official has come out yet.

Now it looks like the ACC may be following suit.

We're keeping an eye on this, because these things tend to move very quickly. And it looks like they're moving even faster than conference insiders anticipated.

It'll be interesting to see what how this evolves, and which conferences take the lead. Of course, the Ivy League got out in front of everyone yesterday, when it canceled all its fall sports and went to a "wait and see" stance on if it will resume in the spring of 2021.

Here's a great example of how these things can snowball so rapidly: as I'm typing this, it's now been announced that the SEC is eyeing the same possibility of playing just conference games as well.

And right on cue, another conference has just shut things down, with regard to fall sports, as the SIAC (Southern Independent Athletic Conference) has followed the Ivy League in suspending competition through the fall.

Stay tuned!