AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

ACC Appears Headed for Conference-Only Football Season

David Visser

It's been a whirlwind of a day on the college sports spectrum. And it's not over yet. 

It began with the Atlantic Coast Conference to which FSU belongs announcing that the beginning of its fall Olympic sports schedules would be pushed back to September 1. That pertains to men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Noticeably absent: football. For now. 

The Big Ten then announced that if its fall sports are to be played, all of them would participate exclusively in conference games-- football included. Regarding the gridiron, we've heard this would mean reworking schedules to be 10-game slates, but nothing official has come out yet. 

Now it looks like the ACC may be following suit. 

We're keeping an eye on this, because these things tend to move very quickly. And it looks like they're moving even faster than conference insiders anticipated. 

It'll be interesting to see what how this evolves, and which conferences take the lead. Of course, the Ivy League got out in front of everyone yesterday, when it canceled all its fall sports and went to a "wait and see" stance on if it will resume in the spring of 2021. 

Here's a great example of how these things can snowball so rapidly: as I'm typing this, it's now been announced that the SEC is eyeing the same possibility of playing just conference games as well.  

And right on cue, another conference has just shut things down, with regard to fall sports, as the SIAC (Southern Independent Athletic Conference) has followed the Ivy League in suspending competition through the fall. 

Stay tuned!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of ‘22 OT Offered by ‘Noles: Scouting Report

In-state tackle Daughtry Richardson picks up an offer from the Seminoles.

Dustin Franklin

FSU: Unique Chance to Lead by Example on Racial Issues

The Seminoles are interestingly situated to get out in front on an important matter.

David Visser

by

blacksonville

FSU Offers Colorado's Top 2022 Prospect: Scouting Report

Florida State football gets in on a jaw-dropping talent from the Rockies.

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Noles Could Lead By Example, & Get to Know Norvell

Here's a look at your latest FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Ivy League Cancels Fall 2020 Football Season

The first domino?

David Visser

Texas Defender Has FSU in His Top 6: Scouting Report

The 'Noles have a lot of company in pursuing this formidable force.

David Visser

Mike Norvell's Offers Reflect Tight End Role in His Offense

Targeting athleticism and length to key the 'Nole offense.

David Visser

5 'Noles Named to an All-ACC Team

Florida State has a handful of players named to Pick Six Previews' All-ACC Team.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Talented Two-Sport 2023 Athlete: Scouting Report

Class of '23 defensive back Kaleb Cost picks up 'Noles offer.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Top 12 for Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

The Seminoles make the cut for a four-star recruit from the Lone Star State.

David Visser