FSU Football's 2020 NFL Draft Hub & Tracker

David Visser

The 2020 NFL Draft begins tonight, although not quite as initially planned. Technically hosted by Las Vegas, teams will be making their selections remotely, so as to adhere to social distancing safeguards. So while the glitz and glamor of the ceremony's usual spectacle will be noticeably absent, the meat and potatoes of the event remain: 32 NFL teams looking to improve their rosters via young talent from the collegiate ranks. 

As per usual, several Seminoles are in play. The first 'Nole selected is sure to be running back Cam Akers, but just when he comes off the board has been a matter of some conjecture in the days and weeks leading up to the Draft. I recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated mothership about Vegas' over/under on when he'll hear his name called. 

Of course, you don't have to be a professional handicapper in the desert to have an opinion on how the Draft will play out. A plethora of mock drafts are issued on a daily basis-- here's how they've progressed, regarding Florida State players. 

And speaking of FSU gridders in the NFL Draft, be sure to stay up on your Seminole history with our series chronicling every 'Nole drafted, by decade, and how his pro career panned out. Here are the links to what we've run so far:

We'll keep you updated as the Draft progresses by providing updates below when Seminoles are selected, with links to each individual player. So be sure to check back often. 

