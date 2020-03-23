South Carolina Defensive Back Commit Gets FSU Offer

Florida State football is back in SEC country on the recruiting trail-- and they're looking to poach some talent from an SEC school, as the Seminoles extended an offer on Sunday to South Carolina cornerback commit Demarko Williams.

Williams (5'10, 165), who attends the ATL's Westlake High School, is a three-star 2021 prospect who pledged his services to the Gamecocks in late January after attending a Junior Day in Columbia. Composite rankings deem him the nation's No. 52 CB, Georgia's No. 56 recruit, and the country's 643rd overall talent.

Along with the 'Noles and 'Cocks, Williams also has offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oregon, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, and Maryland, as well as others. He's also visited Georgia Tech, but doesn't yet have an offer from the Yellow Jackets. The Seminoles are currently without any secondary commits to their 2021 class, which, as of now, ranks 28th in the country and fourth in the ACC.