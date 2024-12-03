Georgia Tech Football: Can The Yellow Jackets Catch The Miami Hurricanes For the ACC's No.1 Recruiting Class?
Georgia Tech got one of the biggest upset wins of the year earlier in November when they beat the Miami Hurricanes and ended their unbeaten season and possibly kept them out of the College Football Playoffs. Now, Brent Key and Georgia Tech are looking to score another win over Miami by beating the Hurricanes out for the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.
The Early Signing Period begins tomorrow and as of right now, the Yellow Jackets hold the No. 2 class in the ACC according to 247Sports, trailing only Miami. On Sunday, it looked like getting the No.1 class in the conference would be a pipe dream for the Yellow Jackets, but since then, they have some hope.
On Sunday, Georgia Tech flipped four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph from Florida State, bringing them to 245.68 points at 247Sports, but they were still behind the Hurricanes by 20 points. Last night, however, Miami lost one of their highest-rated commitments when four-star safety Hylton Stubbs flipped to Florida, dropping Miami's score to 258.95. The Hurricanes might also lose four-star linebacker Gavin Nix to Oregon, which would further drop their score. If Nix does flip and Georgia Tech can add more to their class, it is not out of the realm of possibility that they catch Miami for the No. 1 class.
I will go ahead and say that it is unlikely though. While the gap has closed, that is still a pretty large gap to make up and a lot of things will have to go Georgia Tech's way tomorrow. Miami would have to lose a commit or two and Georgia Tech would have to add multiple high-level players to jump the Hurricanes and not have any commitments flip elsewhere. Not only that, Georgia Tech would have to hope that Miami does not add anyone else to their class and they are reportedly in the mix for several high-end prospects. I don't think it is going to happen, but they have made it interesting over the final week.
Whether or not they jump Miami for the No. 1 class in the ACC, this is still a phenomenal class for Georgia Tech and gives them a strong foundation for them to continue to build their program. This is one of the best offensive line classes in the country and a very good secondary group as well. The staff did a great job putting the class together and Georgia Tech continues to stack solid recruiting class.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Four-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
Three-Star DT Blake Belin
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs
Four-Star Safety Tae Harris
Three-star CB Elgin Sessions
Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph