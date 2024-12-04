Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs Officially Signs With Georgia Tech
Three-star defensive end Carrington Coombs is officially a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket. Coombs committed to Georgia Tech back in June and is going to give the roster help in a position of need. According to the 247Sports Composite, Coombs is the No. 672 ranked player, the No. 72 LB in the country, and the No. 80 player in the state of Georgia. The 6'2 228 LBS edge who played at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula (GA) is athletic and brings great burst off the line of scrimmage and also held offers from Tulane, Oklahoma State, App State, and Virginia, among others. Coombs is the 20th player to officially sign with Georgia Tech this morning.
Here are some other news and noteworthy stats about Coombs courtesy of 247Sports:
Also plays basketball.
2023: Two-way snaps for Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy, helping lead the Lions to a 6-5 record and first round berth in the GHSA 3A playoffs. Totaled 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble as a junior along with two catches for 23 yards on offense.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin
18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush
19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson
20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
