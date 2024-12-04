All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs Officially Signs With Georgia Tech

Coombs is the latest Prospect to officially sign with the Yellow Jackets

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Three-star defensive end Carrington Coombs is officially a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket. Coombs committed to Georgia Tech back in June and is going to give the roster help in a position of need. According to the 247Sports Composite, Coombs is the No. 672 ranked player, the No. 72 LB in the country, and the No. 80 player in the state of Georgia. The 6'2 228 LBS edge who played at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula (GA) is athletic and brings great burst off the line of scrimmage and also held offers from Tulane, Oklahoma State, App State, and Virginia, among others. Coombs is the 20th player to officially sign with Georgia Tech this morning.

Here are some other news and noteworthy stats about Coombs courtesy of 247Sports:

Also plays basketball.

2023: Two-way snaps for Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy, helping lead the Lions to a 6-5 record and first round berth in the GHSA 3A playoffs. Totaled 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble as a junior along with two catches for 23 yards on offense.

2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. Three Star DE Andre Fuller

2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions

3. Three Star DT Derry Norris

4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales

5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche

6. Three-Star OL Kevin Peay

7. Three-Star DB Jayden Barr

8. Four-Star DB Tae Harris

9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

10. Four-Star RB JP Powell

11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson

12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph

13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner

14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice

15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton

16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin

18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush

19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson

20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

Additional Links:

Georgia Tech Football: Live 2025 Signing Day Tracker for the Yellow Jackets

Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029

Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football Recruiting