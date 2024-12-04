Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Wide Receiver Jordan Allen Officially Signs With The Yellow Jackets
Three-Star wide receiver Jordan Allen was a late addition to the Georgia Tech recruiting class, but he has a chance to be an impact player sooner rather than later. Allen, who plays at Buford High School in Georgia, is one of the fastest prospects in the country and the former Louisville commit is going to be a great fit in the Yellow Jackets offense. Allen (5'8 170 LBS) is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is the No. 795 player in the country, the No. 116 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 93 player in the state of Georgia. He flipped to Georgia Tech on Nov. 25th after being committed to Louisville. Allen is the 21st prospect to officially sign with Georgia Tech this morning.
Our own Najeh Wilkins caught up with Allen recently and he talked about being there for Georgia Tech's win over Miami:
"Allen came on an official visit to the Flats on November 9th in a rivalry game against Miami. I caught up with Allen after Georgia Tech pulled off a massive upset a few weeks ago against the Hurricanes. This is what he had to say.
“That was a massive win. They definitely sent a message to all of the CFB letting them know what type of team this is. Beating the #4 team in the nation is not an easy task and they fought and conquered. Even with QB injuries and RB injuries, they still found ways to get the ball off to their playmakers and let them impact the game in different ways. The defense played great against one of the best QBs in CFB right now. The energy was wild all game. The field storm was even crazier,” said Allen."
Allen has similiarities to Malik Rutherford and should be productive once he is ready to contribute. This is one of the Yellow Jackets best signings of the 2025 class.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin
18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush
19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson
20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
21. Three-Star WR Jordan Allen
