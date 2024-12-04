Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Quarterback Grady Adamson Officially Signs with the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has officially signed their future QB1. Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson was one of the earliest commits in Georgia Tech's 2025 class, committing to the Yellow Jackets back in April and sticking with them the entire way. Georgia Tech has a talented quarterback room and Adamson is the latest addition to it. Accroding to the 247Sports Composite, Adamson is the No. 637 player in the country, the No. 38 quarterback, and the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma. Adamson is the 19th player to officially sign with Georgia Tech.
Najeh Wilkins had a chance to talk with Adamson shortly after he committed to the Yellow Jackets and they dove into why he made his decision:
“I was texting with coach Weinke for a little while before they offered me. We went down and visited them I think about two weeks ago. We went and visited and saw the campus and met with all the coaches. We met with Coach Key and that is where he offered me in his office after we had a good talk,” said Adamson. “I think the vision that Coach Brent Key has there and also the knowledge that offensive staff has. I think it’s a good spot for me to develop and definitely learn from those guys that have a lot of experience.”
Adamson is looking forward to learning from great football minds and really enjoyed the atmosphere when he visited a few weeks prior.
“The knowledge coach Weinke has of being a quarterback on and off the field and dealing with other effects of being a quarterback. Just the knowledge and coaching he is able to give is a big plus that Georgia Tech has. Coach Buster Faulkner made me feel like I belonged in that system and that I execute highly. I think with Coach Buster and Coach Weinke it will be a pretty electric offense we can have set up. There are definitely some good people to be around every day. The team atmosphere seemed like some good guys to be around every day and work with," said Adamson.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin
18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush
19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson
