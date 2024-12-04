All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Quarterback Grady Adamson Officially Signs with the Yellow Jackets

Adamson had a great senior season and is one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the country

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech quarterback signee Grady Adamson
Georgia Tech quarterback signee Grady Adamson / 247Sports- Jordan Scrugg

Georgia Tech has officially signed their future QB1. Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson was one of the earliest commits in Georgia Tech's 2025 class, committing to the Yellow Jackets back in April and sticking with them the entire way. Georgia Tech has a talented quarterback room and Adamson is the latest addition to it. Accroding to the 247Sports Composite, Adamson is the No. 637 player in the country, the No. 38 quarterback, and the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma. Adamson is the 19th player to officially sign with Georgia Tech.

Najeh Wilkins had a chance to talk with Adamson shortly after he committed to the Yellow Jackets and they dove into why he made his decision:

“I was texting with coach Weinke for a little while before they offered me. We went down and visited them I think about two weeks ago. We went and visited and saw the campus and met with all the coaches. We met with Coach Key and that is where he offered me in his office after we had a good talk,” said Adamson. “I think the vision that Coach Brent Key has there and also the knowledge that offensive staff has. I think it’s a good spot for me to develop and definitely learn from those guys that have a lot of experience.”

Adamson is looking forward to learning from great football minds and really enjoyed the atmosphere when he visited a few weeks prior.

“The knowledge coach Weinke has of being a quarterback on and off the field and dealing with other effects of being a quarterback. Just the knowledge and coaching he is able to give is a big plus that Georgia Tech has. Coach Buster Faulkner made me feel like I belonged in that system and that I execute highly. I think with Coach Buster and Coach Weinke it will be a pretty electric offense we can have set up. There are definitely some good people to be around every day. The team atmosphere seemed like some good guys to be around every day and work with," said Adamson. 

2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. Three Star DE Andre Fuller

2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions

3. Three Star DT Derry Norris

4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales

5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche

6. Three-Star OL Kevin Peay

7. Three-Star DB Jayden Barr

8. Four-Star DB Tae Harris

9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

10. Four-Star RB JP Powell

11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson

12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph

13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner

14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice

15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton

16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin

18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush

19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

