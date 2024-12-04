All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Pulls Off Signing Day Flip Landing Three Star RB Shane Marshall

Georgia Tech has done it again and this time on signing day

Najeh Wilkins

Irwin County Shane Marshall
Irwin County Shane Marshall / Photo: Benjamin Wolk, 247Sports

Georgia Tech pulled off another flip and this one is a diamond in the rough. If you know football, then you know how impactful 2025 RB Shane Marshall can be on the next level. Running back coach Norval McKenzie adds another great prospect to the class. 

Marshall was previously committed to the Minnesota Gophers. He announced his decision to play there back on June 16th. He took an official visit to Georgia Tech back on November 9th. He also had one last visit to Houston. Coach McKenzie and the Yellow Jackets continued their pursuit of Marshall and didn’t stop recruiting him until signing day. 

According to 247Sports Composite, Marshall is rated as a three-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 44 RB, the No. 71 player in Georgia, and No. 577 nationally. Marshall held offers from Liberty, USF, Houston, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, James Madison, and Georgia Southern. 

He is a physical back that bounces off tacklers and has the explosive speed to get to the second level of the defense. Once he hits the second level, he uses his burst to break away from defenders. He welcomes contact and is tough to bring down in the open field. Marshall is also a threat in the receiving game and has 162 receiving yards this year. He is having a career year for the Indians this season. During his junior season, he ran the 100M in track, posting a time of 11.4, per Milesplit. 

Marshall will play in the semifinals against a state title contender this year when they face Bowdon this Friday. He has been a big part of the offense and this season he has rushed for 1,817 yards and 28 touchdowns. He is averaging 140 yards per game. One of his best games came in a quarterfinal win over Trion. Marshall rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored a touchdown in every game this year except in the season opener against Fitzgerald. 

This is another big pickup for the Yellow Jackets as they have now bolstered their running back room. Georgia Tech also has Isaiah Groves and JP Powell in the 2025 class coming in at running back. 

2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. Three Star DE Andre Fuller

2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions

3. Three Star DT Derry Norris

4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales

5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche

6. Three-Star OL Kevin Peay

7. Three-Star DB Jayden Barr

8. Four-Star DB Tae Harris

9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

10. Four-Star RB JP Powell

11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson

12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph

13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner

14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice

15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton

16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin

18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush

19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson

20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

21. Three-Star WR Jordan Allen

22. Three-Star RB Shane Marshall

Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

