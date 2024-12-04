Georgia Tech Pulls Off Signing Day Flip Landing Three Star RB Shane Marshall
Georgia Tech pulled off another flip and this one is a diamond in the rough. If you know football, then you know how impactful 2025 RB Shane Marshall can be on the next level. Running back coach Norval McKenzie adds another great prospect to the class.
Marshall was previously committed to the Minnesota Gophers. He announced his decision to play there back on June 16th. He took an official visit to Georgia Tech back on November 9th. He also had one last visit to Houston. Coach McKenzie and the Yellow Jackets continued their pursuit of Marshall and didn’t stop recruiting him until signing day.
According to 247Sports Composite, Marshall is rated as a three-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 44 RB, the No. 71 player in Georgia, and No. 577 nationally. Marshall held offers from Liberty, USF, Houston, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, James Madison, and Georgia Southern.
He is a physical back that bounces off tacklers and has the explosive speed to get to the second level of the defense. Once he hits the second level, he uses his burst to break away from defenders. He welcomes contact and is tough to bring down in the open field. Marshall is also a threat in the receiving game and has 162 receiving yards this year. He is having a career year for the Indians this season. During his junior season, he ran the 100M in track, posting a time of 11.4, per Milesplit.
Marshall will play in the semifinals against a state title contender this year when they face Bowdon this Friday. He has been a big part of the offense and this season he has rushed for 1,817 yards and 28 touchdowns. He is averaging 140 yards per game. One of his best games came in a quarterfinal win over Trion. Marshall rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored a touchdown in every game this year except in the season opener against Fitzgerald.
This is another big pickup for the Yellow Jackets as they have now bolstered their running back room. Georgia Tech also has Isaiah Groves and JP Powell in the 2025 class coming in at running back.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin
18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush
19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson
20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
21. Three-Star WR Jordan Allen
22. Three-Star RB Shane Marshall
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Live 2025 Signing Day Tracker for the Yellow Jackets
Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia