Every G5 Running Back on the Doak Walker Award Watch List
The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation's top running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. 88 names were included in the award's watch list this week, including 25 from the Group of Five. Each of those candidates are listed below.
Mario Anderson - Memphis
Kevorian Barnes - UTSA
Lee Beebe Jr. - UAB
Antario Brown - NIU
Jalen Buckley - Western Michigan
CJ Campbell Jr. - Florida Atlantic
Dean Connors - Rice
Quinton Cooley - Liberty
Marquez Cooper - San Diego State
Marquis Crosby - Louisiana Tech
Sean Dollars - Nevada
Rahsul Faison - Utah State
Rahjai Harris - East Carolina
Ashton Jeanty - Boise State
Marion Lukes - Central Michigan
Kanye Roberts - Appalachian State
Malik Sherrod - Fresno State
Terion Stewart - Bowling Green
Alex Tecza - Navy
Jai'Den Thomas - UNLV
Kayne Udoh - Army
Dre'lyn Washington - Louisiana
Harrison Waylee - Wyoming
Nay'Quan Wright - South Florida
Elijah Young - Western Kentucky
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. Each Tuesday of this season, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum will once again announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the week.
The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College
Football Awards on December 12, 2024.
