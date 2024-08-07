G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Running Back on the Doak Walker Award Watch List

Joe Londergan

Sep 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) outruns a tackle from Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. (28) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports
The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation's top running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. 88 names were included in the award's watch list this week, including 25 from the Group of Five. Each of those candidates are listed below.

Mario Anderson - Memphis

Kevorian Barnes - UTSA

Lee Beebe Jr. - UAB

Antario Brown - NIU

Jalen Buckley - Western Michigan

CJ Campbell Jr. - Florida Atlantic

Dean Connors - Rice

Quinton Cooley - Liberty

Marquez Cooper - San Diego State

Marquis Crosby - Louisiana Tech

Sean Dollars - Nevada

Rahsul Faison - Utah State

Rahjai Harris - East Carolina

Ashton Jeanty - Boise State

Marion Lukes - Central Michigan

Kanye Roberts - Appalachian State

Malik Sherrod - Fresno State

Terion Stewart - Bowling Green

Alex Tecza - Navy

Jai'Den Thomas - UNLV

Kayne Udoh - Army

Dre'lyn Washington - Louisiana

Harrison Waylee - Wyoming

Nay'Quan Wright - South Florida

Elijah Young - Western Kentucky

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. Each Tuesday of this season, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum will once again announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the week.

The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College
Football Awards on December 12, 2024.

