FIU Finalizes First Coaching Staff Under Willie Simmons
On Friday, FIU head coach Willie Simmons finalized his first coaching staff for the Panthers.
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach: Nick Coleman
Coleman first crossed paths with Simmons as a quarterback at Middle Tennessee State during Simmons' time as an assistant coach there. He began his coaching career with the Blue Raiders as a graduate assistant. After stops at NAIA, JUCO and FCS schools, Coleman went to South Carolina to become an offensive analyst.
With South Carolina, Coleman helped the Gamecocks score 30+ points in eight games and dropped 50 or more points in three games in 2022. During Coleman's time in the SEC, he worked with Spencer Rattler who threw for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.
These last two seasons with the UAB Blazers, Coleman has played a major role in developing starting quarterback Jacob Zeno. In 2023, Zeno played in 11 games, throwing for 3,126 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. UAB had the third-best passing offense in the American Athletic Conference that season.
Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach: Jovan Dewitt
Dewitt is set to enter his fourth season with FIU. Dewitt interviewed for the FIU head coach job in 2022, but it ended up going to Mike MacIntyre who brought Dewitt in as a defensive coordinator. Dewitt also interviewed for the job this cycle before it ultimately went to Simmons.
Under Dewitt's guidance, FIU had the #4 total defense in Conference USA in 2024. The Panthers' pass defense ranked third amongst the conference, surrendering 179.6 passing yards per game. The rush defense struggled, finishing seventh in the conference.
Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties Coach: Kenneth Gilstrap
Gilstrap was previously with UAB as the team's special teams coordinator and secondary coach. In 2023, his group ranked #7 nationally in fumbles recovered and had 21 total takeaways.
Prior to his time with the Blazers, Gilstrap was at Middle Tennessee State as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Throughout his time there, the Blue Raiders ranked second nationally in interceptions in 2022 (20) and fifth nationally in 2021 (17).
On special teams, Middle Tennessee was third nationally in blocked kicks (6) and fifth nationally in blocked punts (4) in 2022. His punter and long snapper earned First Team All-Conference USA honors in 2022 and also had three defensive backs and one kick returner earn postseason accolades. MTSU DB Decorian Patterson led the nation in interceptions (7) in 2022.
Associate Head Coach/Tight Ends: Frank Ponce
Ponce, a Miami native and FIU alum, was on the Panthers’ staff under then-head coach Mario Cristobal from 2007-2012 as wide receivers coach.
The 53-year-old spent the last two seasons as Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Ponce’s addition to the staff gives Simmons another strong recruiter in South Florida as Ponce spent 15 years coaching high school football in Miami, including stops at Coral Reef and Miami High.
Ponce has also served as quarterbacks coach at Miami and Louisville during his coaching career. Like Dewitt, Ponce interviewed for the head coach position before Simmons was eventually hired.
Running Backs Coach: Benedick Hyppolite
Hyppolite is well known in the South Florida market. He began his coaching career as the wide receivers coach at Hallandale High School (2008-2009), Miami Edison (2009-2010) and Miami Booker T. Washington (2010-2013).
His only head coaching experience thus far has been with Hallandale high in 2016 and Miami Carol City High School from 2017-2019. Under his guidance at Miami Carol high, he led them to an 8-4 record during the 2017-2018 season and a 12-1 record in 2019 to become district champions.
Wide Receivers Coach: Jelani Berassa
Berassa is one of a few former members of Willie Simmons staff's at Florida A&M to come on board with FIU. During his time with the Rattlers, Berassa was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Most recently, he was the wide receivers coach at Youngstown State.
Offensive Line Coach: Edwin Pata
Pata is another former FIU assistant under Mario Cristobal. Pata recently served as the University of Miami assistant offensive line coach under Cristobal. During his first stint at FIU, Pata served as a graduate assistant from 2010-13. He would go on to join Florida A&M from 2007-10 as the tight ends coach. His only head coaching experience was in 2018 with Immaculata-La Salle High School.
Defensive Line Coach: Kenechi Udeze
Udeze will return to FIU for his second season. He was hired by Mike MacIntyre prior to the 2024 season. In his first year with the Panthers, he was crucial to the seasons Keegan Davis and Eddie Walls III had. Davis posted 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Walls finished with 30 total tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.
Linebackers Coach: Ryan Smith
Smith most recently spent one season as Murray State's defensive coordinator. Prior to his time at Murray State, he was Willie Simmons' longtime defensive coordinator at FAMU. The Rattlers finished 2023 in the top ten in FCS in sacks, red zone defense, and passing defense and top-five nationally in interceptions, rushing defense, defensive touchdowns, tackles-for-loss, scoring defense, third down defense, and defensive pass efficiency. Florida A&M went 12-1 in 2023, his last season with the program.
Cornerbacks: Anthony Gaitor
Gaitor joined the Panthers coaching staff in 2022 as an analyst. He took over as the outside linebackers coach in 2023 and was promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2024. He will return for a fourth season with FIU.
In 2024, FIU had the #3 passing defense and finished second in passing defense efficiency in Conference USA.
