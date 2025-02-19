RECRUITING: South Florida Bulls Land Top-75 QB Commit For 2026
Alex Golesh's South Florida Bulls may have landed a commitment from their quarterback of the future.
Rhys Brush announced his commitment to USF via X on Tuesday morning with the simple caption "100% committed!"
As a junior at Seffner, Florida's Armwood High School in 2024, Brush completed 118 passes on 189 attempts for 2256 yards with 36 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. In three high school seasons, the 6'2" prospect has totaled a reported 62 touchdown passes for Armwood.
Brush chose the Bulls over reported scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, Troy, Western Michigan, Yale, and Penn.
With a player rating of 85 from 247Sports, Brush was given a three-star rating and ranked as the #71 quarterback in the 2026 class and the #116 prospect from the state of Florida.
Brush in the fifth reported verbal commit in the class of 2026 for USF and the third from the state of Florida.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.