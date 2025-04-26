Cleveland Browns Draft Bowling Green Tight End Harold Fannin Jr. in Round 3
With the 67th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He was the fourth G5 player to be selected in the 2025 group. In three seasons, he caught 180 passes for 2,396 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Fannin broke out in 2024, hauling in 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the MAC in receptions and receiving yards by a mile. He broke the FBS record for most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end. He also led all FBS tight ends with ten touchdowns.
He became Bowling Green's first-ever Consensus All-American, earned MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named First Team All-MAC. He broke 21 Bowling Green records, set 10 FBS records and two MAC records.
All of Fannin's accolades are listed below (can all be found in Jorge Pola's draft profile):
Bowling Green Records
- Single-Game Receiving Yards by a Tight End: 213 (vs. Arkansas State, 2024)
- Single-Game All-Purpose Yards by a Tight End: 221 (vs. Arkansas State, 2024)
- Single-Season Receptions by a Tight End: 117
- Single-Season Receiving Yards by a Tight End: 1,555
- Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns by a Tight End: 10
- Single-Season 100-Yard Receiving Games by a Tight End: 8
- Career Receptions by a Tight End: 180
- Career Receiving Yards by a Tight End: 2,396
- Career Receiving Touchdowns by a Tight End: 17
FBS Records
- Most Receiving Yards in a Single Season by a Tight End: 1,555
- Most Receptions in a Single Season by a Tight End: 117
- Highest Receiving Yards Per Game by a Tight End in a Season: 119.6
- Most Receptions Per Game by a Tight End in a Season: 9.0
- Most Receiving Yards by a Tight End in a Bowl Game: 213 (vs. Arkansas State, 2024)
- Most Receptions by a Tight End in a Bowl Game: 17 (vs. Arkansas State, 2024)
MAC Records
- Career Receptions by a Tight End: 180 (No. 1 in MAC history)
- Career Receiving Yards Per Game by a Tight End: 66.6 (No. 1 in MAC history)
Nation-Leading Stats (2024)
- Most Receptions in FBS: 117
- Most Receiving Yards in FBS: 1,555
- Most Yards After Catch (YAC) in FBS: 873
- Most 100-Yard Receiving Games by a Tight End: 8
- Most Receptions of 10+ Yards: 63