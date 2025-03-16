New Mock Draft Sends Marshall's Mike Green To Cincinnati Bengals in First Round
Marshall defensive end Mike Green was a force to be reckoned with in 2024, earning the attention of NFL Scouts across the league. It's easy to see why after the Virginia native was a driving force in Marshall's run to their first Sun Belt Conference championship.
After his breakout season, the 6'4" 248-pound prospect seems like a lock for the first rounds, according to NFL Draft experts like James Foster of The 33rd Team. Foster projected Green to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 17th overall selection in a new mock draft released this week.
"Green is a ball of lightning with a dangerous blend of technique and raw explosiveness," Foster said of the former Thundering Herd star.
This past season, Green led the FBS in sacks with 17, breaking a Sun Belt Conference record and a Marshall program record. He also led the country in sack yardage (144), tackles for loss (22.5), TFL yardage (155) and tackles by a defensive lineman (84). Green was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-America honors from the AFCA, the Walter Camp Foundation, the FWAA, and the Associated Press.
Green would be a strong candidate to help the Bengals replace another former G5 talent on the defensive line, after Florida Atlantic alum and four-time Pro Bowl selection Trey Hendrickson requested a trade this offseason.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.