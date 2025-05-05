TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia Southern Lands Defensive Lineman From UCF
Georgia Southern beefed up its defensive line this week by adding UCF transfer Marcus Downs. He has four years of eligibility remaining as he joins Clay Helton's program.
FIU had shown interest in Downs, but he decided to leave the state of Florida to go up north to Statesboro, Georgia.
Downs, a former three-star recruit per 247Sports, received 27 offers coming out of high school. In his lone season at Riverside, he posted 37 total tackles (20 solo/17 assisted), 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks.
His UCF career only saw him appear in one game, but he did not record any stats. The Knights' website has him listed at 6'5," 300 pounds.
Last season, the Eagles posted an 8-5 record, losing to Sam Houston State in the New Orleans Bowl. Their total and rushing defense ranked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference.