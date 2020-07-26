HoosiersNow
Weekly Roundup Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (July 26)

Tom Brew

As July winds down, and we get closer — hopefully — to college games getting started, it's time to start looking beyond Bloomington and well. Here's some of the best stuff from around the various Sports Illustrated entities during the past week.  

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there. (Special thanks to our Sports Illustrated Wisconsin publisher Jake Kokorowski for putting it all together.)

Sports Illustrated

The SI national team continues to publish their outstanding college-based content:

SI All-American

From Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr. and the SI All-American staff:

Big Ten

Did you miss our SI publishers preseason All-Big Ten team, or the roundtable series from those publishers/writers who cover the conference? We got you covered here:

Illinois

From Illini Now's Matthew Stevens:

Iowa

Maryland

From AllTerrapins.com:

Michigan State

From Spartan Nation:

Penn State

From AllPennState.com's Mark Wogenrich:

Wisconsin

From AllBadgers.com's Jake Kokorowski: .

And Indiana, of course

From Tom Brew and Dylan Wallace at Hoosiers Now:

From Around the Nation

Clemson

From AllClemson.com: 

Duke

From Blue Devil Country:

LSU

From LSU Country's Glen West:

N.C. State

From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander:

Oklahoma

From AllSooners.com:

Ole Miss

From The Grove Report:

Indiana Prep Standout Luke Brown Commits to Stetson

Scoring machine Luke Brown, a prolific shooter from Blackford High School in Hartford City, Ind., is heading to Florida to play his college ball at Stetson.

Tom Brew

A.J. Moye Tells Touching Story of First Meeting With Bob Knight

Former Hoosier A.J. Moye talks about the first time Bob Knight came to his Georgia home, and the soft side he saw in him on a difficult day.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 25): Caleb Baragar Credited With Win in Major-League Debut

Former Indiana star Caleb Baragar made his big-league debut on Saturday, pitching two scoreless innings and earning the win in the San Francisco Giants 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Brewers in Season Opener

Kyle Schwarber, one of four former Indiana players in the major leagues, had a hit as the Chicago Cubs opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor, Stevie Scott III All On Maxwell Award Watch List

Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor and Stevie Scott III are all on the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the college football player of the year.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Offensive Lineman Harry Crider Named To The Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Harry Crider was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, an award that honors college football players who serve others and inspire greater service.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 23): Giants' Dickerson Has 2 Hits in Season Opener

San Francisco Giants leftfielder Alex Dickerson had two hits on Opening Night of the delayed Major League Baseball season.

Tom Brew

Jordan Longino Commits To Villanova Over Indiana And Others

Four-star shooting guard Jordan Longino committed to Villanova over Indiana and others Thursday night. Longino is a part of the class of 2021.

Dylan Wallace

Class Of 2021 Cornerback Jordan Grier Commits To Indiana

Class of 2021 cornerback Jordan Grier announced he was committing to Indiana on Thursday night. Grier is from Ellenwood, Georgia.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers: Four Former Indiana Players Set to Resume Baseball Season

The Major League Baseball season gets set to resume on Thursday, and four Indiana Hoosiers are on big-league rosters to start the season.

Tom Brew