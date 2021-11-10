Iowa Basketball Signs Josh Dix, Dasonte Bowen

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

JOSH DIX

Guard, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lincoln High School)

“I am super excited to attend the University of Iowa next year to play basketball and for academics. Iowa has something good going with their basketball team and I want to be part of that and keep that tradition going.”

Three-year team captain

Two-time first-team all-conference selection and City Player of the Year

Third team all-state as a sophomore and first-team all-state as a junior

Shot 50 percent or better from the field his first three seasons of prep basketball

Averaged a team-best 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists as a junior

Shot at 54 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range, and 73 percent from the foul line as a junior

Surpassed 1,000 career points last season

Averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds as a sophomore and 10.2 points per contest as a freshman

Three-time academic all-conference honoree

FRAN McCAFFERY ON JOSH DIX

“Josh is incredibly versatile. He can play multiple positions. He has a great frame. Josh is good with the ball in his hands finding people and getting to the rim. He’s physical defensively and is an excellent rebounder for his position. Josh is a winning player. We are really excited about him.”

DASONTE BOWEN

Guard, 6-foot-3, 165 pounds

Boston, Massachusetts (Brewster Academy)

“I am very excited to join the team and get to Iowa City. I love the coaching staff and the system Iowa plays. I look forward to getting after it with my new teammates.”

Ranked No. 91 in the ESPN Top 100 for the Class of 2022

Averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 47.4 percent from 3-point range, and 90 percent from the foul line this past summer playing EYBL

Netted 37 points and seven assists in a game as a sophomore at Worcester Academy

All-NEPSAC first team honoree as a sophomore

Played with Hawkeye sophomore Josh Ogundele at Worcester Academy in 2020

FRAN McCAFFERY ON DASONTE BOWEN

“Dasonte is creative and fearless on the basketball court. He has incredible vision and makes plays. Dasonte can step back and hit the three, but he is constantly attacking the defense. He can rebound and score a variety of ways. He is an incredibly unselfish player. We are excited to welcome him to the Hawkeye family.”