Miami Listed In Five Star Running Back top Five Schools
Time has been extended for one of the key priority targets for the Miami Hurricanes as five-star running back Derrek Cooper has listed his final five schools ahead of his new commitment date.
His new commitment date has been changed to July 20. He was originally slated to announce his decision on July 12, but new players in his recruiting process caught his eye. The Hurricanes have been in the driver's seat for most of his recruiting process, but they will have to hold off Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, and Florida State to lock down the No. 2 running back in the 2026 class.
During his last visit, he loved what the Canes had to offer, and staying home was one of the key things that piqued his interest when reflecting on it.
“Sitting down with Coach Merritt & Cristobal was great," Cooper told Hayes Fawecett of On3. "I was shown how I would be used in the offensive scheme. It would mean a lot to put on for the crib, especially since I grew up in it.”
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)