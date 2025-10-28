Gophers offer running back with more than 5,000 career rushing yards
Georgetown, Texas, three-star running back, Jett Walker, has been verbally committed to West Virginia since April 2, but he announced that he received a scholarship offer from Minnesota on Monday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Minnesota!" he posted X, along with tagging the Gophers' RBs coach Jayden Everett and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Walker is one of the most productive high school running backs in Texas. He had 2,348 rushing yards as a junior with 38 total touchdowns. He has 121 carries for 967 yards and 14 total touchdowns so far as a senior. He has well over 5,000 rushing yards and 70+ total touchdowns in his high school career.
It's hard to stand out in a talent-rich state like Texas, but Walker is ranked as the 696th-best player in the class fo 2026, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 41 running back and the 95th-best player in Texas.
Walker has been verbally committed to the Mountaineers for more than seven months. His other top interest has come from Houston, UNLV and UTSA. Minnesota is his first Big Ten offer.
The Gophers currently have two running backs committed to their 2026 class. Four-star El Paso, Texas, star Ryan Estrada and talented three-star from Malvern, Pennsylvania, Ezekiel Bates were the first two high school commits for Everett.
With early national signing day quickly approaching, Minnesota is touching all of its bases when it comes to the 2026 cycle. Walker would provide the Gophers with another dynamic talent in the backfield, and his recruitment is one to monitor.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)