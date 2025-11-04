All Gophers

Minnesota beats out Indiana to flip Washington State commit offensive lineman

The Gophers have added another intriguing offensive line prospect to their 2026 class.

Tony Liebert

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players take the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
A busy Monday on the recruiting trail for Gophers football was capped off by three-star 2026 offensive lineman Beckett Schreiber flipping his verbal commitment from Washington State to Minnesota.

"Gopher Nation, let’s do it 110% COMMITTED #RTB," he posted to X.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Schreiber was verbally committed to since June 25. He hasn't received much interest from many other schools, but Minnesota hosted him on an officialy visit on September 27 during the team's thrilling win over Rutgers. He was officially offered shortly after. He then was pursued by Indiana with an offer and visit, before officially flipping from the Cougars to Gophers on Monday night.

The latest 247Sports Composite ranks Schreiber as the 1,693rd-best recruit in the class of 2026. He's the 141st-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 11 player in Wisconsin. He joins the state's top player Gavin Meier as the second Wisconsin offensive lineman to join Minnesota's class.

Early national signing day is right around the corner in the first week of December, and Scheiber was the third 2026 recruit to verbally commit to Minnesota on Monday. They now have 27 prospects and the class, which ranks as the 29th-best group in the country, according to 247Sports.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 27 verbal commitments

