Talented three-star offensive lineman decommits from Gophers football
Three-star, Lehi, Utah, offensive lineman Mataalii Benjamin decommitted from the Gophers on Monday. He is the third 2026 recruit to decommit from Minnesota since September 1.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Benjamin has been verbally committed to Minnesota since June 1. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 725th-best prospect in the country, which was the ninth-best in the Gophers' 2026 class. He holds other top offers from Texas A&M, Washington and Arkansas, among others, with Oklahoma State currently being the favorite to flip his commitment, according to Rivals.
Benjamin joins Oklahoma offensive tackle Daniel McMorris and Utah wide receiver Kai Meza as the third commit in the Gophers' 2026 class to decommit since September. Minnesota now has 24 players committed to its class, and three offensive linemen, which include Rocori's Andrew Trout, No. 1 player in Wisconsin Gavin Meier and Ohio's Lucas Tielsch.
The loss of Benjamin's commitment hurts to overall depth of Minnesota's 2026 class, but it's no reason to panic. 247Sports still ranks it as the 31st-best in the country, which would still be one of the best under Fleck.
The Gophers will continue to recruit the 2026 cycle. With still more than one month until early national signing day in December, there will still be plenty of twists and turns with their class.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)