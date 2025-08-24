Missouri Football Commit Performance Report
High school football kicked off this month for many states all across the country and several Missouri Tigers' commitments were in action to start their seasons. As of right now, Eli Drinkwitz and the staff have secured ten commitments in the class, all of which look to be incredibly talented prospects.
Let's take a look at how each of the Tigers' commits performed in the opening weeks of the high school football season.
2026 Missouri Commits
3-Star S Tony Forney - Kell High School (Marietta, Georgia)
Forney and the Kell Longhorns have been absolutely dominant through the first two weeks of the season, securing wins over South Paulding High School (44-21) and Alpharetta High School (37-0) which are both out of Georgia.
The Tigers' commit was able to show off many facets of his game across both contests, finishing the against South Paulding with a pass breakup and taking back a kickoff 86 yards for a score against Alpharetta. You can find his highlights from both games here, and here.
3-Star OL Brandon Anderson - North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Georgia)
Anderson and North Cobb are sitting at 1-1 through the first two games with a loss to McEachern High School and a win over Archer High School. The behemoth Missouri commit looks to be a crucial piece to North Cobb's offensive success, clearing running lanes and keeping his quarterback clean.
3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania)
Sidwar led La Salle College to an impressive 23-6 victory over Central Catholic High School in the opening game of his senior season. The Tigers' quarterback commit tossed a pair of touchdowns in the win and completed over 70 percent of his passes, per Matt Press of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
Check out the dynamic signal caller's highlights here.
3-Star WR Jabari Brady - Monarch High School (Pompano Beach, Florida)
Although Brady and the Monarch Knights dropped their week one game, 34-15, to The Bolles School out of Jacksonville, Florida, the Tigers commit was nothing short of solid in the game.
The 6-foot-1, 205 lb. wideout hauled in six receptions for just under 70 yards, but was unable to connect on a touchdown.
Commits in Action Next Week
3-Star OL Braylon Ellison - Boonville High School (Boonville, Missouri)
Ellison and the Boonville Pirates kick off on September 5 against Marshall High School from Marshall, Missouri.
3-Star WR Deyvon Hill-Lomax - Edwardsville High School (Edwardsville, Illinois)
Hill-Lomax, who was recently named one of the top prospects in the St. Louis area, is set to start his season on August 29 against Glenwood High School from Chatham, Illinois.
3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
The Millard South Patriots also kick off on August 29, but will be taking on the Arbor View Aggies out of Las Vegas, Nevada.
3-Star RB Maxwell Warner - Whitney Young High School (Chicago, Illinois)
Warner and the Whitney Young Dolphins start the season this week on August 29 with a game against Carver High, another school out of Chicago.
3-Star OL Khalief Canty - Cass Technical High School (Detroit, Michigan)
Cass Technical kicks off against Central Catholic out of Toledo, Ohio on August 29 to start the season.
3-Star LB Keenan Harris - St. Louis University High School (St. Louis, Missouri)
St. Louis University High School is set to start the season against Saint Ignatius College Prep on August 29.