Recruiting Rundown: Tigers Staff Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail
The Missouri Tigers have put together one of the nation's best offseasons thus far, not only finding success in the transfer portal, but on the recruiting trail as well. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have compiled the No. 17 ranked transfer portal class and the No. 21 ranked recruiting class in the country and have the Tigers in prime position to once again be a contender for the College Football Playoff in 2025.
This week, the staff turned their attention to the class of 2026 and beyond, extending offers to many top tier prospects and welcoming several premier talents to Columbia for official visits. The Tigers hosted their annual junior day this week, inviting a long list of 2026 prospects to campus.
Prospects React to 2025 Junior Day
Many of the players in attendance for Missouri's junior day festivities took to social media following the visit to share their reactions.
3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Indianapolis, Indiana
3-Star OL Bennet Fraser - Kirksville, Missouri
4-Star OT Sam Greer - Akron, Ohio
4-Star OT Evan Goodwin - Little Rock, Arkansas
3-Star OT Pete Eglitis - Columbus, Ohio
3-Star QB Carsen Eloms - Fishers, Indiana
4-Star WR Monshun Sales - Indianapolis, Indiana
ATH Trey Stewart - Little Rock, Arkansas
ATH Ridge Janes - Saint Louis, Missouri
CB Ace Alston - Cincinnati, Ohio
TE Jack Brown - Saint Charles, Missouri
RB Kevin Young, Jr. - Forrest City, Arkansas
TE Armaad Sharp - East St. Louis, Illinois
Outside of hosting what looked to be an incredibly successful junior day, Missouri extended offers to many of the top talents in the 2026 class and beyond this week, several of which took to social media to share the news.
Missouri's Latest Offers this Week
Class of 2026
3-Star ATH Jonah Winston - Hoover, Alabama
3-Star ATH Nasir Rankin - Chicago, Illinois
4-Star DL Vodney Cleveland - Birmingham, Alabama (Recent Alabama decommit)
4-Star DL Simote Katoanga - San Juan Capistrano, California
4-Star OL Da'Ron Parks - Sarasota, Florida
4-Star OT Claude Mpouma - Chicago, Illinois
4-Star LB Jordan Campbell (Current Miami commit)
4-Star LB Izayia Williams - Leesburg, Florida
4-Star QB Landon Duckworth - Jackson, Alabama
3-Star WR Kentrell Davis - Birmingham, Alabama
OT Kannon Smith - Littleton, Colorado
S Toney Forney - Marietta, Georgia
S Keivay Foster - Muscle Shoals, Alabama
S Kealan Jones - Marietta, Georgia
TE Mason Bonner - Denver, Colorado
TE Kevin Sullivan - Kansas City, Missouri
WR Theron White, Jr. - Kansas City, Missouri
Class of 2027
ATH Jayden Aparicio-Bailey - Birmingham, Alabama
ATH Trenton Mccorvey - Alabaster, Alabama
CB Raheem Floyd - East Saint Louis, Illinois
DL Montana Malotu’upule Toilolo - Santa Ana, California
DL Robert Taylor III - Birmingham, Alabama
DL Elijah Patmon - Warner Robbins, Georgia
EDGE Frederick Ards III - Orlando, Florida
OT Jasper Ngokwere - Richardson, Texas
RB MJ Gideon - Madison, Alabama
S Dillon Davis - Bellflower, California
Class of 2028
CB Ca'Ron Williams - Rancho Santa Margarita, California
DL Markus Fakatou - Orange, California
WR Darren Tubbs, Jr. - Bellflower, California
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
Check out the Missouri Tigers' basketball recruiting tracker to stay up to date on the 2025 class and beyond.