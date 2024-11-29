Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Tigers Prepare for Early Signing Period
The early signing period for football is less than a week away, and Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are looking to set themselves up for success this week, hosting a crop of talented recruits for the season's final home game.
Though the Tigers are on the outside looking in when it comes to College Football Playoff contention, Missouri has a chance to finish the season with nine wins for just the second time since 2015.
This week, Missouri made it into three talented prospects lists of final schools: 2025 edge rusher Tobi Haastrup and 2026 recruits Shahn Alston and Jabari Brady.
Tobi Haastrup, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 49 player in the state of Texas, announced Missouri in his final six schools which also included Oregon, Florida State, Texas Tech, Michigan and USC.
2026 running back Shahn Alston, hailing from Painesville, Ohio, also announced his final schools, naming Missouri among the likes of Wisconsin, Auburn, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State, USC and Florida.
Fellow 2026 prospect Jabari Brady, who 247Sports ranks as 4-Star prospect and the No. eight wideout in the nation, also announced his final schools. The 6-foot-2, 195 lb. target named Missouri with Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State.
Waymond Jordan, a top rated JUCO prospect in the 2025 cycle, picked up an offer from Missouri this week. Jordan suits up for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons currently and holds offers from over 20 division one programs.
Kennesaw State transfer punter Jacob Ulrich also picked up an offer from the Tigers this week. This season was Kennesaw State's first as an FBS program and Ulrich saw time in just two contests and was given a redshirt.
Two fellow Tigers commits, Lamont Rogers and Jack Lange, were named Navy All-Americans this week. Rogers is ranked as a 5-Star prospect and is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the nation.
Jack Lange, another offensive tackle who stands at 6-foot-8, 290 lbs., is the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri. He committed to the Tigers in April of this year.
2025 Football Commits
- ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Illinois (Committed 07/10/2024)
- ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
- DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
- LS Henry Crosby, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Cordova, Tennessee (Committed 11/20/2024)
- OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)
2025 Basketball Commits
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
