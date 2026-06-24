Projecting Mizzou Football's Offensive Depth Chart on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
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One of the hottest topics of every offseason cycle is projecting how a new-look depth chart will fill out. For Missouri's 2026 offseason, the case is no different.
In the most recent episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle each took a swing at predicting what the offensive side of Missouri's depth chart will look like in 2026. The pair also discussed recent recruits to commit to Missouri since the last episode, including Lawrence Britt, Kyler Kuhn, Kingston Miles, Chris Kasky, Jaylen Hill, T'Ari Miller and Tristan Dare.
You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.
Projecting Mizzou's offensive depth chart
Our two reporters had strikingly similar projections for their depth charts. Although some starters have already been announced — like Austin Simmons at QB1 — and others are an absolute given — such as Cayden Green at left tackle and Brett Norfleet at tight end — the remaining starting spots are far from confirmed. Wright and Knox-Doyle differed on just one starting spot: the left guard.
Wright's starters
QB1: Austin Simmons
RB1: Ahmad Hardy
WRX: Donovan Olugbode
WRZ: Caleb Goodie
SLWR: Cayden Lee
TE: Brett Norfleet
LT: Cayden Green
LG: Zack Owens
C: Dominick Guidice
RG: Curtis Peagler
RT: Josh Atkins
Knox-Doyle's starters
QB1: Austin Simmons
RB1: Ahmad Hardy
WRX: Donovan Olugbode
WRZ: Caleb Goodie
SLWR: Cayden Lee
TE: Brett Norfleet
LT: Cayden Green
LG: Tristan Wilson
C: Dominick Guidice
RG: Curtis Peagler
RT: Josh Atkins
The battle for left guard could be one of if not the only offensive position battle to bleed into the regular season. Wilson has been climbing his way up the depth chart for his entire career at Missouri — getting close to beating Peagler for the righg guard spot in 2025 — and now enters his final season of eligibility with his sights set on a starting spot. Zack Owens, a freak-of-nature athlete transfer from Mississippi State, has all the talent in the world but couldn't quite turn it into consistent production last season.
Who is in Mizzou football's 2027 recruiting class?
With the recent commitment of four-star running back Kingston Miles, Missouri is up to 18 commitsin its 2027 class, which now ranks 25th in the nation and ninth in the SEC. Here's the full list of pledges.
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/4/2025)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 3/7/2026)
- IOL Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 3/7/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- WR Chris Harris Jr., 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- P Dane Olmstead, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. - Freeburg, Illinois (Committed 3/19/2026)
- S Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed 4/25/2026)
- IOL Luke Injaychock, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 5/1/2026)
- DL Dami Sowunmi, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Brownsburg, Indiana (Committed 5/27/2026)
- LB Kobe Rhymes, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Kansas City, Missouri (Committed 6/1/2026)
- OT Jack Marquard, 6-foot-5, 275 lbs. - Lakewood, Ohio (Committed 6/2/2026)
- EDGE Chris Kasky, 6-foot-4.5, 225 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 6/5/2026)
- IOL Tristan Dare, 6-foot-3.5, 290 lbs. - Southlake, Texas (Committed 6/9/2026)
- WR Lawrence Britt, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 6/11/2026)
- CB T'ari Miller, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 6/21/2026)
- OT Jaylen Hill, 6-foot-5, 295 lbs. - Lanett, Alabama (Committed 6/21/2026)
- IOL Kyler Kuhn, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Kansas City, Missouri (Committed 6/22/2026)
- RB Kingston Miles, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 6/22/2026)
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright