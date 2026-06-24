Projecting Mizzou Football's Offensive Depth Chart on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

One of the hottest topics of every offseason cycle is projecting how a new-look depth chart will fill out. For Missouri's 2026 offseason, the case is no different.

In the most recent episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle each took a swing at predicting what the offensive side of Missouri's depth chart will look like in 2026. The pair also discussed recent recruits to commit to Missouri since the last episode, including Lawrence Britt, Kyler Kuhn, Kingston Miles, Chris Kasky, Jaylen Hill, T'Ari Miller and Tristan Dare.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Projecting Mizzou's offensive depth chart

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Our two reporters had strikingly similar projections for their depth charts. Although some starters have already been announced — like Austin Simmons at QB1 — and others are an absolute given — such as Cayden Green at left tackle and Brett Norfleet at tight end — the remaining starting spots are far from confirmed. Wright and Knox-Doyle differed on just one starting spot: the left guard.

Wright's starters

QB1: Austin Simmons

RB1: Ahmad Hardy

WRX: Donovan Olugbode

WRZ: Caleb Goodie

SLWR: Cayden Lee

TE: Brett Norfleet

LT: Cayden Green

LG: Zack Owens

C: Dominick Guidice

RG: Curtis Peagler

RT: Josh Atkins

Knox-Doyle's starters

QB1: Austin Simmons

RB1: Ahmad Hardy

WRX: Donovan Olugbode

WRZ: Caleb Goodie

SLWR: Cayden Lee

TE: Brett Norfleet

LT: Cayden Green

LG: Tristan Wilson

C: Dominick Guidice

RG: Curtis Peagler

RT: Josh Atkins

The battle for left guard could be one of if not the only offensive position battle to bleed into the regular season. Wilson has been climbing his way up the depth chart for his entire career at Missouri — getting close to beating Peagler for the righg guard spot in 2025 — and now enters his final season of eligibility with his sights set on a starting spot. Zack Owens, a freak-of-nature athlete transfer from Mississippi State, has all the talent in the world but couldn't quite turn it into consistent production last season.

Who is in Mizzou football's 2027 recruiting class?

With the recent commitment of four-star running back Kingston Miles, Missouri is up to 18 commitsin its 2027 class, which now ranks 25th in the nation and ninth in the SEC. Here's the full list of pledges.

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