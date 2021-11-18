Georgia Tech Is In Phase Two Of Its Rebuild

Georgia Tech is in phase two of four of a rebuild that includes overcoming the option

For Georgia Tech, the future is next year and beyond.

Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins said the Yellow Jackets (3-7) are following the Bobby Bowden blueprint for rebuilding.

According to Collins, Tech is in stage two. The first stage is losing big, the second stage is being competitive but losing, the third stage is winning close games and the fourth stage is winning. Collins, who replaced option guru Paul Johnson, is in his third season as head coach.

Collins has had to rebuild his entire roster as the Yellow Jackets transition away from Johnson's option offense.

“Unfortunately, we’re still in the phase where we are trying to get over that hump (of winning close games),” he said. “I think we are closer than we are further away. I think the lessons we teach our guys, having the right process, all of those things are we can do.”

The only loss where Tech was out of it came against Pittsburgh. The Panthers won 52-21. In every other loss, the Yellow Jackets were in it until the final few minutes. That included a 41-30 loss to Boston College last week. A 45-22 victory over North Carolina has been the season’s highlight.

Notre Dame (9-1) represents a new level of quality. The Irish are ranked No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the USA Today College Football poll, and are ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Panthers (8-2) are ranked 20th by the AP. That was the only game where Tech wasn’t competitive. The Yellow Jackets play Georgia in their season finale.

Collins said that Tech has not wavered in its approach.

“The guys have responded every single week,” he said. “Their demeanor, their approach to the games on Saturday, they are ready to go. Going on the road against such a great team, you have to have that. It's what it takes to win a game in college football.”

Collins said the rebuild has been challenging.

“Someone told me about Coach Kelly's comments about reshaping the roster,” Collins said. “It’s a work in progress. It’s about development, recruiting and the cultural piece in our locker room. I think it shows how hard the guys play together under adverse circumstances. They just stay together and we’re going to keep doing that. We’re going on the road against such a good team. I expect the leadership to put us in a position to compete.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter