Notre Dame 2023 Commits Big Board

The Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class is already loaded, and it's just getting started. Below is my ranking of the prospects in the class based on the Irish Breakdown grading scale and my film analysis of each prospect.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS (8)

1. DE Keon Keeley - 6-6, 230, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

2. LB Drayk Bowen - 6-2, 215, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

3. S Peyton Bowen - 6-1, 185, Denton (Texas) Guyer

4. DE Brenan Vernon - 6-5, 250, Mentor (Ohio) High School

5. S Adon Shuler - 6-1, 190, Irvington (N.J.) High School

6. CB Justyn Rhett - 6-1, 190, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

7. TE Cooper Flanagan - 6-5, 240, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

8. RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. - 5-10, 185, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep

As more players commit they will be added to this breakdown, so be sure to bookmark it and check back after commitments happen.

Analysis of each 2023 commit, by position:

SEDRICK IRVIN JR., RUNNING BACK

Height/Weight: 5-10, 180

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Rivals: 4-star - No. 227 overall - No. 12 running back

247Sports: 4-star - No. 243 overall - No. 14 running back

ESPN: 4-star - No. 267 overall - No. 17 running back

Composite: 4-star - No. 255 overall - No. 17 running back

Sophomore Highlights

Irvin is a short back with a developing frame. He has an athletic build and he's starting to fill out, and with his frame I think he'll get close to 200 pounds by the time he's done growing. His build and low running style gives him ideal pad level, and despite being listed at just 185 pounds the Miami back runs with good leg drive and power. As he physical matures and gets stronger his ability to run through tackles will only be enhanced.

Irvin has quick feet and impressive balance, traits that allow him to make quick cuts through holes and also makes him elusive in space, when he wants to be. Irvin doesn't dance much and is more of an efficient one-cut runner, but when he wants to and needs to he can be shifty and make people miss.

The Gulliver Prep back has impressive balance, which helps him work through contact and quickly get back on track and get to full speed. Irvin isn't a burner but he gets to full speed very quickly, and that burst is one of my favorite traits about him. My next favorite trait is the feel for which Irvin plays the game. His second-level anticipation/read skills are impressive and allow him to maximize his physical traits.

He doesn't get the ball out of the backfield a ton but I like how he catches the ball. He's the kind of back that could eventually develop into an outstanding third-down/pass game weapon.

COOPER FLANAGAN, TIGHT END

Height/Weight: 6-5, 240

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

247Sports: 4-star - No. 100 overall - No. 7 tight end

On3: 4-star - No. 254 overall - No. 16 tight end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 289 overall - No. 10 tight end

Rivals: 4-star - No. 16 tight end

Composite: 4-star - No. 203 overall - No. 11 tight end

Junior Highlights

Flanagan is a bit of a throwback, or traditional tight end in that he's big, a strong run blocker and a guy who does more damage on the short to intermediate zones.

At 6-5 and 230 pounds he already has outstanding size for a tight end. He plays with good pad level in the run game, works his feet through contact and he shows good power for a young player. His initial punch is strong, but he needs to learn to strike more effectively off the ball. With more growth and technical improvement he has a chance to develop into a strong run blocker.

Flanagan isn't a vertical threat like many "modern" tight ends, but he comes off the line well and quickly get into the seams. The De La Salle standout is a quality route runner that shows a good feel for finding soft spots in the zone and he's sharp getting in and out of his cuts. He'll continue developing as a route runner and it will make him an even more effective pass game weapon.

His ball skills and hands are impressive, and Flanagan's size and length gives him a great catch radius. In the Notre Dame offense he'll first fit into the attached tight end spot, where he can thrive in the run game and in the middle of the field. He's a good enough route runner to do damage in the slot, but to become more impactful in that part of the game he'll need to gain a bit more burst, something that could certainly happen when you consider that Flanagan is still young and growing into his body.

KEON KEELEY, DEFENSIVE END

Height/Weight: 6-6, 230

IB Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

On3: 5-star - No. 4 overall - No. 1 edge

247Sports: 4-star - No. 25 overall - No. 2 edge

Rivals: 4-star - No. 27 overall - No. 2 weakside end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 34 overall - No. 2 defensive end

Composite: 5-star - No. 22 overall - No. 3 edge

Junior Highlights

I loved Keeley's talent and potential as a sophomore, but as a junior he already started to tap into his five-star potential, which is why he jumped up to a 5-star prospect on my board. The first thing that stands out about Keeley is his elite length and frame. He's listed at 6-6 and 230 pounds, but he's still on the thin side and has a young body. Keeley has the frame that should allow him to get to at least 245-250 pounds by the time he enrolls at Notre Dame. Keeley has exceptional length, possessing arms that are as long as I've seen from a high school prospect, especially one as young as he is at this point.

As a junior he showed improved power, and there is still plenty of room for improvement and development there. When he comes off with good pad level and shoots his hands he can rock blockers back and even the longest of tackles can struggle to keep hands on. These traits combine with his athleticism to make an effective edge run defender.

Keeley shows an explosive burst off the edge, and it took a jump as a junior. He can blow past offensive tackles with his first step, but despite being so long he can get low and bend around the edge. Keeley gets on quarterbacks in a hurry and he arrived with a great deal more force as a junior, which Arch Manning learned in a head-to-head matchup. Keeley is a nimble and smooth athlete that possesses impressive foot quickness and balance. He has all the traits needed to eventually learn and master a wide array of pass rush moves.

The Berkeley Prep star has an impressive football IQ for a player his age. He makes quick reads, gets his hands up quickly when he sees quick game and when he loses a pass rush he does a great job of getting his eyes on the quarterback and trying to use his length to get his hands on the ball.

BRENAN VERNON, DEFENSIVE END

Height/Weight: 6-5, 250

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Rivals: 4-star - No. 15 overall - No. 4 strongside end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 59 overall - No. 7 defensive lineman

On3: 4-star - No. 123 overall - No. 21 edge

247Sports: 4-star - No. 151 overall - No. 22 defensive lineman

Composite: 4-star - No. 62 overall - No. 9 defensive lineman

Junior Highlights

At 6-5 and 250 pounds, Vernon already has a thick, powerful frame that should be able to hold at least another 15-20 pounds, but there is also plenty of room for him to get stronger, thicker and more powerful without necessarily jumping his height to the max.

Vernon plays against outstanding competition and shows the ability to play big boy ball. He has impressive natural power and strong feel for the game. Vernon has heavy hands and plays with good pad level. Even as a young player he can toss linemen and his block destruction is advanced for his age. As his technique improves he projects to develop into an elite run defender.

The Mentor star is an unorthodox athlete, moving with an interesting gait and a bit of a herky-jerky style. He does show an impressive initial burst, closing speed and his motor is strong. Do not let his awkward movement style be mistaken for a lack of athleticism. As a prep player and at summer camps Vernon showed the ability to jump off the ball and get to the edge against top tackles.

He'll need to continue improving his pass rush arsenal and he'll need to improve his pad level, but Vernon has the combination of length, power and athleticism to develop into a top-notch power rusher.

For Notre Dame his game reminds me quite a bit of former Irish standout Khalid Kareem. Like Kareem, Vernon isn't an explosive athlete and doesn't flash elite athleticism, but his power, athleticism and football instincts as a package deal are outstanding. Like Kareem, Vernon projects to be a high impact run defender as a big end in the Irish defense, but Vernon shows a bit more pass rush potential than Kareem did at the same age.

DRAYK BOWEN, LINEBACKER

Height/Weight: 6-2, 215

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Rivals: 4-star - No. 33 overall - No. 2 outside linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 43 overall - No. 6 outside linebacker

247Sports: 4-star - No. 58 overall - No. 3 linebacker

On3: 4-star - No. 152 overall - No. 13 linebacker

Composite: 5-star - No. 37 overall - No. 2 linebacker

Junior Highlights

Marcus Freeman wants length, athleticism and power at linebacker and that's exactly what Bowen brings to the game. His size is above average, but his athleticism and power are elite. Bowen is an explosive athlete that gets downhill in a hurry and he has the range to play to the sideline. When he commits to attack the ball he covers a lot of ground in a hurry, and when he arrives at the football he arrives with power.

Adding more physicality is a must for the Notre Dame defense, which I wrote about in my most recent Midweek Musings, and Bowen adds plenty of that. He's not a Mike linebacker right now, but I could certainly see him becoming that kind of player down the road. He's got the size potential, he has the first-step explosiveness, he closes on the ball extremely well and his natural hand strength and power will allow him to be extremely good at block destruction once his technique improves.

His agility and balance are impressive physical traits, and when his footwork gets better his ability to scrape, flow and explode to the ball should allow him to make a lot of plays in the run game. Bowen has to improve his timing as a blitzer, but he explodes downhill, easily dismisses high school blockers and closes on the football extremely well. In coverage he has the athleticism to thrive but his footwork and ability to look up routes will need to be improved.

Bowen is a bit on the raw side, thriving on God-given ability and effort. He's still a young player that hasn't yet finished his junior season. He'll continue to improve from a fundamental standpoint, and as that happens and he gets more and more experience his game will truly take off. He is a legit five-star upside player that possesses the kind of athleticism and natural power you simply cannot teach. Once he improves in the areas that can be taught he'll have a chance to be a special linebacker for the Irish.

PEYTON BOWEN, SAFETY

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

ESPN: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 2 safety

On3: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 5 safety

247Sports: 4-star - No. 77 overall - No. 4 safety

Rivals: 4-star - No. 77 overall - No. 6 safety

Composite: 4-star - No. 58 overall - No. 4 safety

Junior Highlights

The exciting thing about Bowen is he's just scratching the surface of what kind of player he can be. He's a two-way player in high school and he's also a special teams standpoint. When he gets to college and focuses on one side of the ball his game should explode.

Bowen is listed at 6-1 and he is rangy, which suits him as both a deep middle defender and also aids him when he attacks the alleys. Bowen explodes downhill and he covers a lot of ground in a hurry. His ability to play centerfield and the alleys is a must for a safety at Notre Dame, who often uses its back end defenders in an interchangeable manner.

Bowen shows impressive long speed, a must for a safety. You can especially this explosiveness when he's on offense as a vertical threat. Eventually you'll see it even more on defense, but when his footwork is right you can see Bowen change direction with easy and explode to the route or the ball.

The Guyer standout shows an outstanding feel for the game. He shows good route recognition, takes good angles to the football and he plays the ball extremely well. Bowen is also a willing and able tackler. Right now his footwork and drop technique are works in progress. When his technique is right his transitions - both vertically and downhill - are tremendous. When his technique isn't right he looks tight when he turns. Once his technique becomes more consistently good his game is going to explode.

ADON SHULER, SAFETY

Height/Weight: 6-0, 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

On3: 4-star - No. 120 overall - No. 8 safety

ESPN: 4-star - No. 124 overall - No. 5 safety

247Sports: 4-star - No. 171 overall - No. 13 safety

Rivals: 4-star - No. 199 overall - No. 13 safety

Composite: 4-star - No. 149 overall - No. 12 safety

Junior Highlights

With Shuler, the first thing that stood out to me on film is how mature his game is from a technical and playmaking standpoint. He's an assignment correct, instinctive and high IQ safety that already shows an advanced feel for the game. Shuler comes down hill aggressively and plays with very good angles in both the run game and pass game. His feel for beating receivers to the spot is quite nuanced for such a young player, and he takes very good run game angles from depth, which makes him an impact defender against the run.

Shuler has the kind of frame you want at safety. He's at least 6-0, he has some length to him and he's got an athletic build. He already has good listed size but he'll continue to fill out and add even more strength. Athletically, Shuler is very light on his feet and packs a punch when he arrives at the ball. His agility and balance grade out very high, and he shows the ability to change direction with ease.

I questioned his speed and explosiveness as a sophomore, but as a junior he showed a much-needed jump in both areas. His long speed improved, his ability to open and run got better and his ability to plant and drive downhill was impressive. This made him a far more effective player as a junior and caused his grade to jump up quite a bit.

As a junior, Shuler has used his jump in burst and strength to be a highly effective run defender, but his improved speed has made him far more impactful in the pass game. Combined with his intelligence, that improvement makes Shuler a defender capable of playing more man coverage, but it's his improved range on that back end that stood out the most.

JUSTYN RHETT, CORNERBACK

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Rivals: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 8 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 63 overall - No. 7 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 239 overall - No. 22 cornerback

On3: 4-star - No. 266 overall - No. 32 cornerback

Composite: 4-star - No. 101 overall - No. 10 cornerback

Junior Highlights

Rhett is a physical cornerback that thrives against the run. His block destruction is quite good and he's strong at the point of attack. Rhett has strong hands, which not only makes him good against the run, it allows him to reroute effectively in coverage. He shows a very strong punch, and as his technique improves his length will become even more of an asset at the line of scrimmage and his strength will become a greater asset when he opens and runs.

The Bishop Gorman corner is quite good when playing off man. He shows very good route awareness and he can quickly plant, redirect and drive downhill on quick and in-breaking routes. He's also quite good at using his hands to jam and reroute when working down the field.

Where Rhett needs to the most work is in man coverage. He has all the tools to be good there; length, strength, recovery speed, ball skill. The issue is that his footwork slows down his transitions a bit, but once that is improved you'll see him be a more clean open and run defender. When that improves along with better hand play he'll be even more dominant at the line.

Rhett fits into the boundary position thanks to his length, strength and ability to run. He'll need to improve his man coverage technique and effectiveness to stick in the boundary, but as I said earlier, the tools are there. His instincts, tackling and length also fit quite well at the field position.

