2021-22 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings

The "conference of champions" added another national championship to its name in the spring with the Stanford Cardinal winning their last 20 games and defeating the Arizona Wildcats in the championship game for their first title in nearly 30 years.

An all-Pac-12 national championship game proved without question that the conference is the best in the sport. But with the 2021-22 season tipping off Tuesday, can the Pac-12 retain its title of being the "conference of champions?" Can the conference repeat its outstanding season in 2020-21, which saw six teams qualify for the NCAA tournament?

It's very possible that both things happen this season. The Pac-12 is full of experienced winners and exciting up-and-comers that will make the conference must-watch TV.

Here are my preseason power rankings for how the league looks right now as the season gets underway.

1. Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal players pose with the championship trophy after the national championship game of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Key Returners: Haley Jones, Cameron Brink, Lexie Hull

Key Losses: Kiana Williams

Key Additions: Brooke Demetre, Okikiola Iriafen, Jordan Hamilton (transfer from Northwestern)

Outlook: The Stanford Cardinal endured a tough season last year, being displaced from Palo Alto due to local health orders, but they still turned the corner and ran the table through the Pac-12 and the NCAA tournament to win the national championship.

The reigning champs return almost everybody and added two espnW top 20 recruits to the roster in Brooke Demetre (No. 11) and Okikiola Iriafen (No. 19). With Haley Jones and Cameron Brink at the forefront and the all-time winningest coach Tara VanDerveer on the sideline, this team could be the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Tennessee in 2007-08.

2. Oregon Ducks

Key Returners: Te-Hina Paopao, Nyara Sabally, Sedona Prince

Key Losses: Erin Boley, Taylor Chavez, Taylor Mikesell

Key Additions: Taylor Bigby, Endyia Rogers (transfer from USC), Phillipina Kyei

Outlook: The Oregon Ducks showed their youth last season, going 1-7 against ranked Pac-12 opponents. It was clear, however, that with a full offseason, this young team could be dangerous.

Kelly Graves' squad looks a bit different once again after losing a number of key players to graduation and the transfer portal, but he brought in a couple of impressive freshmen and a few experienced transfers. The Ducks will be without Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers for the first bit of the season, but they still have plenty of talented players that are expected to take the next step and keep the team afloat.

3. UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins guard Charisma Osborne (20) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2). © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Key Returners: Charisma Osborne, Natalie Chou, Kayla Owens

Key Losses: Michaela Onyenwere, Lindsey Corsaro, Emily Bessoir (out for season with torn ACL)

Key Additions: Angela Dugalic (transfer from Oregon), Ilmar'l Thomas (transfer from Cincinnati)

Outlook: With Michaela Onyenwere thriving with the New York Liberty, UCLA is now Charisma Osborne's team. Expect her to take a leap in her junior season with the keys to the team in her hands. The Bruins weren't a deep team last year but look much improved in that category, but it may take some time for the team to develop.

Emily Bessoir is out for the season with a torn ACL, and newcomers Angela Dugalic and Gina Conti will miss time at the start of the season with injuries. By the time conference play begins, Cori Close will have this team toward the top of the standings once again.

4. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers forward Taylor Jones (44) dribbles the ball against Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (left). © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Key Returners: Taylor Jones, Talia Von Oelhoffen, Kennedy Brown

Key Losses: Aleah Goodman, Sasha Goforth, Jasmine Simmons

Key Additions: Greta Kampschroeder, AJ Marotte, Emily Codding (transfer from Saint Mary's)

Outlook: Oregon State took a while to get going last year but was nearly unstoppable when the COVID-19 issues were resolved, as the Beavers had 11 games canned due to the virus. After the 11th game was cancelled, the Beavers rattled off five straight wins, including two over the Oregon Ducks, to advance to the Pac-12 Tournament semis.

The Beavers will have to find a new alpha after Aleah Goodman headed to the WNBA and has since joined the staff at Duke. Goodman averaged 17.0 points per game and was a catalyst for the Beavers' late-season surge, but Talia Von Oelhoffen may be next in line. The second-year freshman enrolled early and looked like a future superstar for the Beavers.

5. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes (left) talks with Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25). © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Key Returners: Cate Reese, Bendu Yeaney, Sam Thomas

Key Losses: Aari McDonald, Trinity Baptiste

Key Additions: Taylor Chavez (transfer from Oregon), Koi Love (transfer from Vanderbilt), Aaronette Vonleh

Outlook: Perhaps no player in the Pac-12 is more irreplaceable than Aari McDonald, who propelled the Wildcats to the program's first ever appearance in the national championship game. Arizona still returns several valuable starters, but someone will have to step up as the leader of the team after McDonald's legendary career took her to the WNBA as a first-round pick.

The Wildcats have improved every year under Adia Barnes, and entering her sixth season, she might have her deepest team yet. Arizona might only be ranked No. 22 in the AP preseason poll, but don't count out Barnes' team once it gets into the postseason.

6. Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars celebrate in an exhibition game against Saint Martin's. Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougarWBB on Twitter)

Key Returners: Charlisse Leger-Walker, Krystal Leger-Walker, Bella Murekatete

Key Losses: Celena Molina

Key Additions: Tara Wallack

Outlook: Washington State was the surprise team of the Pac-12 last season, snapping its streak of five straight losing seasons and qualified for its first NCAA tournament berth in 30 years. You can bet that Kamie Ethridge's team will be hungry coming into this season as almost the entire team is back for another run.

Charlisse Leger-Walker, winner of the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award, finished second in the conference in scoring with 18.8 points per game and promises to be even better in her sophomore year. The experienced Cougars will be a dangerous team into the spring, but their work will be cut out for them against the powerhouse programs in front of them.

7. Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed (21) passes the ball to guard Frida Formann (3). © Meg Potter/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Key Returners: Mya Hollingshed, Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann

Key Losses: Zuzanna Kulinska, Annika Jank

Key Additions: Tameiya Sadler (transfer from Washington), Quay Miller (transfer from Washington)

Outlook: Colorado enjoyed a nice season in 2020-21 and reloaded in the offseason. Mya Hollingshed decided to return for her fifth season along with their top five scorers from last year. The Buffaloes also added Quay Miller and Tameiya Sadler from Washington.

The Buffaloes have a chance to take a jump this season with one of the most experienced rosters in the Pac-12, as well as one of the biggest lineups. Colorado may be in line to make it to its first NCAA tournament since 2012-13 if everyone stays healthy.

8. USC Trojans

USC Trojans center Angel Jackson (15) secures a loose ball as Stanford Cardinal forward Francesca Belibi (5) defends. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Key Returners: Jordan Sanders, Alissa Pili, Angel Jackson

Key Losses: Endyia Rogers, Shalexxus Aaron

Key Additions: Clarice Akunwafo, Rayah Marshall, Tera Reed (transfer from VCU)

Outlook: The Mark Trakh era has ended in southern California, as Lindsay Gottlieb takes over the USC program. Endyia Rogers, an All-Pac-12 selection last season, and Shalexxus Aaron have moved on from the program, giving the Trojans a lack of proven depth in the backcourt. USC will likely look to Desiree Caldwell and Amaya Oliver to step up.

Their frontcourt, however, might be one of the best in the conference with Alissi Pili, Jordyn Jenkins, and Jordan Sanders returning. USC might pull off a few upsets against some of the top teams in the conference, but it might be a year or two before this team makes it back into the NCAA tournament.

9. Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Charli Turner Thorne huddles with her players during a timeout against the Washington Huskies. © Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Key Returners: Taya Hanson, Maggie Besselink, Jaddan Simmons

Key Losses: Bre'yanna Sanders

Key Additions: Meg Newman, Ayzhiana Basallo (transfer from San Jose State), Jade Loville (transfer from Boise State)

Outlook: Arizona State took a bit of a step backward last season after seven straight seasons finishing in the top half of the Pac-12. The Sun Devils were a new team last year and bring back their top scorers in Taya Hanson, Maggie Besselink, and Jaddan Simmons. They were a tough out against the best teams in the conference, and with a mix of experience and young talent, Charli Turner Thorne's team could be a surprise.

ASU hasn't endured back-to-back seasons of .500 or lower winning percentages since the late 1990s, and don't expect this team to slump again. Hanson will be the player to lead the Sun Devils, but she'll have to improve her shooting consistency and be more of a playmaker for an offense that really struggled in 2020-21.

10. Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies center Quay Miller (0) and forward Haley Van Dyke (11) celebrate after Arizona State called a timeout. © Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Key Returners: Haley Van Dyke, Darcy Rees, Missy Peterson

Key Losses: Quay Miller, Tameiya Sadler, Khayla Rooks

Key Additions: Marisa Davis-Jones, Avery Vansickle, Jess Finney

Outlook: The Huskies are in their first year under Tina Langley, and she will be expected to take the program back to its winning ways. After Mike Neighbors left for Arkansas, Washington went just 25-57 in four seasons under Jody Wynn.

Late season, the Huskies flashed signs of development, winning a tough road game at Arizona State, knocking Colorado out of the Pac-12 Tournament as the 11th seed and hanging tough with UCLA in the quarterfinals.

However, losing Quay Miller, Tameiya Sadler and Khayla Rooks is tough. They get Missy Peterson back after missing the entire 2020-21 season due to a torn ACL, and Haley Van Dyke is one of the best all-around players in the conference. The Huskies also welcomed one of the top recruiting classes in the conference with three espnW top 100 signees. They'll be a young team, but they'll be a fun one to watch as the season goes on.

11. Utah Utes

Utah Utes guard Brynna Maxwell (11) gets off a pass against Stanford Cardinal forward Ashten Prechtel (11). © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Key Returners: Brynna Maxwell, Dru Gylten, Kemery Martín

Key Losses: Lola Pendande, Niyah Becker, Zuzanna Puc

Key Additions: Jenna Johnson, Maka Jackson (transfer from Texas Tech), Dasia Young (transfer from UT-Martin)

Outlook: Utah really struggled last season, going just 5-16 in 2020-21, and may have another tough year in a loaded conference. Defensively, the Utes were the worst team in the conference. They return plenty of their production from last year, including top scorer Brynna Maxwell, and they bring in some talented freshmen and transfers.

The Utes have a smaller team, but having dealth with the ups and downs of last season should help them be more competitive in 2021-22.

12. California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears guard Leilani McIntosh (1) drives to the basket during the second half against the Oregon Ducks. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Key Returners: Michelle Onyiah, Leilani McIntosh, Dalayah Daniels

Key Losses: N/A

Key Additions: Jayda Curry, Jadyn Bush (transfer from Harvard)

Outlook: There's nowhere to go but up. California won just one game in 17 tries, losing each of its first 14 games. The Golden Bears were dead last in many offensive categories, including points per game, three-point percentage, assists, and turnover margin.

The good news is that this team is nearly the exact same roster from last year, and there is talent to be spoken of in Michelle Onyiah and Dalayah Daniels, but the Bears will have to be better offensively if they are to compete with the elite teams surrounding them.

