IMPACT: Te-Hina Paopao & Endyia Rogers Sidelined With Injuries

The Ducks may be without two starting guards for a while to start the 2021-22 season.

The 2021-22 college basketball regular season has yet to begin and the injury bug has already taken a bite out of the Oregon Ducks. Sophomore guard Te-Hina Paopao and USC transfer guard Endyia Rogers were both injured last week and may be out for a while.

Both guards missed the Ducks' exhibition game on Saturday against Westmont. Kelly Graves said that Rogers "has a broken bone" in her right hand and that she will "miss several weeks."

Paopao's injury status was murky at first, but Graves said Monday that she hasn't practiced since the exhibition game against Saint Martin's on Oct. 28, and that she will likely be out a couple of weeks, but that they're hoping for her return by the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which begins Nov. 20.

Paopao missed the end of the regular season and the postseason last year with a lower leg injury, but she was fully healthy coming into camp and played in the Ducks' exhibition game against Saint Martin's.

With Paopao sidelined, it would have been the perfect opportunity for Rogers to step in and show why the Ducks brought her to Eugene. The All-Pac-12 selection has a similar skillset to Paopao and has plenty of experience playing against Pac-12 competition. Rogers is a player that can bring the ball up the floor, dish it to teammates, shoot from the outside, and plays with toughness and hustle.

But now with both players injured, the Ducks are in a similar situation that they were last year. The Ducks will likely look to sophomore guard Maddie Scherr to man the point guard spot once again after she took over for Paopao at the end of last season.

Scherr is a fantastic passer, and she's one of the Ducks' best perimeter and on-ball defenders. However, she hasn't shown quite the aggressiveness to score as Paopao and Rogers have. Scherr only attempted 2.7 field goals per game in 22 games last season and scored just 2.3 points per game on 28.8% shooting.

In his preseason press conferenec, Graves said that Scherr has taken her offensive game to another level, so it will be a storyline to watch this season of how her role with the team develops as she's the slated to be the starting point guard on opening night.

Oregon enjoyed a full offseason program prior to this season, so certainly the younger players and transfers are farther along in their development than they were last season. A couple of new players that may get some additional time due to the injuries in the backcourt are true freshman Taylor Bigby and New Mexico transfer Ahlise Hurst.

Bigby, a 6-foot-1 guard, brings a different level of size and skill at her position than the Ducks have had in recent years. Her size and length definitely bode well in the Pac-12, where she will likely defend multiple positions.

Hurst isn't expected to be a primary ball-handler as she is more of a shooting guard/wing, but she can create shots for herself and is a solid off-the-ball player. She, along with Sydney Parrish, will fill in at the two and three spots that were occupied by Taylor Chavez, Erin Boley, and Jaz Shelley the past couple of years, as well as Taylor Mikesell last year.

Expect Scherr to start at point guard Tuesday night against Idaho State. If she has indeed taken the next step offensively, she can pick up the scoring slack that is left with Paopao's and Rogers' injuries. If she is still hesitant to shoot, her ball-handling and defensive capabilities will keep her on the floor.

Graves noted at the end of last season that he wanted to play more "power basketball" given the team's extraordinary size and length this season. If that's the case, then the top of Scherr's, and any of the primary ball-handlers', to-do list each game should be to find ways to get the basketball into the hands of Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince, who flashed signs of dominance when on the floor together toward the conclusion of last season.

The Ducks found plenty of success in recent years getting the ball inside to the bigs — just look at Ruthy Hebard. Establishing the low-post and the pick-and-roll can bring the attention to the paint, creating open shots for the guards and wings on the outside.

Last season, Graves often said that the 2020-21 Ducks were the best shooting team he'd had at Oregon. But the Ducks will be without 77.6% of their three-point production when they take the floor against Idaho State, including without Paopao.

Another area of improvement for the Ducks, especially without Paopao and Rogers, is the ability of the perimeter players to create shots for themselves. Rogers would have helped significantly with that.

Many of the young Ducks, including Scherr and Parrish, often looked passive, and sometimes shots would be hoisted up because the shot clock would wind down as a result of hesitancy to take open shots.

So to recap, what do the Ducks need to do to succeed without their two primary ball-handlers?

Be aggressive — take the open shot if it's there, but don't force anything. Get the ball down low to the best players — Sabally and Prince. Defend at a high level, which shouldn't be a worry for the Ducks.

Finally, find comfort with the surrounding players on the floor. There are a lot of key pieces from last year that have moved on and many new faces as well. The more comfortable the team can get with each other, especially if Paopao and Rogers are sidelined for longer than expected, the better they will fare against powerhouse Pac-12 teams like Stanford and Arizona.

