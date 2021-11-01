BREAKING: Nicholas Anderson Flips to Oklahoma

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    2022 Oregon WR Commit Nicholas Anderson Flips Commitment to Oklahoma

    The Ducks have lost a commitment in their 2022 recruiting class.
    2022 Oregon wide receiver commit Nicholas Anderson has flipped his commitment to Oklahoma. 

    He announced his decision on Twitter.

    Anderson committed to Oregon back in July and was one of five commitments the Ducks held in the state of Texas. Anderson joins Oklahom's 2022 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 10 in SI All-American's November team recruiting rankings. 

    He is the first wide receiver to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners. Their 2022 recruiting class is headlined by Florida defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Mater Dei (Calif.) running back Raleek Brown.

    The Ducks still have three high-level wide receivers in the fold for their No. 6-ranked class in Tetairoa McMillan, Isaiah Sategna, and Stephon Johnson Jr. Ideally the staff wants to bring in some big names at wideout, but the position is already pretty stacked with solid players that will be on the roster next season such as Troy Franklin

    Mycah Pittman is playing his third season of college football and Devon Williams is having his best season since transferring to Oregon from USC. 

    Furthermore, the Ducks are still in the running for big-time playmakers at wide receiver including Portland native Darrius Clemons, who was in town for Oregon's game against Colorado and Kevin Coleman from Missouri.

    Oregon also still has a stronghold in Texas with offensive linemen Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams and safety Landon Hullaby.

