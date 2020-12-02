SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Delaware

Nnanna Njoku is Delaware's lone high school basketball player to be selected for the SI99, earning him the distinction of SI All-American candidate.

Njoku, a senior center from Sanford School (Hockessin), committed to Villanova in April, choosing Jay Wright's program over scholarship offers from Michigan, NC State and Miami, among others. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound big man averaged 16 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior, earning All-State honors in Delaware.

Fourteen prospects on the SI99 attend high school in Florida, the most of any state. California comes in second with seven players, while Georgia and Texas are tied as the states with the third-most SIAA candidates, boasting six players each. North Carolina (five prospects) is the only other state where more than four student-athletes on the SI99 are playing high school basketball this season.

For a breakdown of which of the 99 nominees have verbally committed to or are considering major schools in the Big East as their college choice, head to:

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.