Every day seems to provide a bit more perspective on whether or not the 2020 college football season will happen or not.

From player petitions to parents getting involved along with the latest in COVID-19 testing and much more, there are a lot of moving parts in the conversation on returning to play.

Beyond the current players' platform growing and being utilized now more than ever, the next wave of college football stars have effectively taken the baton as some come to the realization that their own high school careers could be coming to an end for the same reasons.

SI All-American connected with some of the country's most coveted football recruits for fresh reaction to the Big Ten and Pac-12 bowing out of football this fall and the potential for the rest of the Power 5 to eventually be in the same boat.

Miller Moss, quarterback committed to USC:

"The easiest answer is to control what you can control. In all honesty, though, it’s been really hard and the continued uncertainty never helps the situation."

Terrion Arnold, uncommitted defensive back from Tallahassee, Fla.:

"Man it’s shocking but these conferences are doing what’s best to protect us. Seeing it for the first time doesn’t feel real. I mean we obviously want to play but we have to do what’s best for everyone."

Cane Berrong, tight end committed to Notre Dame:

“I hate it for the guys who were wanting to go out and compete. My personal opinion is the kids are safer playing football in season than they are not playing. During the season even in high school my schedule is so structured that I’m not doing anything other than school and football. I would imagine it would be more so in college as well as the testing and medical evaluations are more often. I like that the ACC, Big 12, and SEC are (likely) playing, I think that’s the safest thing for the kids.”

Phillip O'Brien, defensive back committed to Auburn:

"It’s very selfish, the ones who don’t want us to have a season are the ones who already made it and are providing for their family. Canceling our season will stop me from feeding my fam!!! #WeWantToPlay"

Jackie Marshall, linebacker committed to Baylor:

"It’s been a roller coaster ride really. A lot of things are questionable right now and the main thing is fighting through adversity and controlling what you can control. Take it step by step."

Hudson Wolfe, tight end committed to Tennessee:

“I hate the fact that the players have worked their tail off to have their season cancelled. Being a player, I know how hard they have worked and how much you look forward to taking all that work and putting it on the field. I also understand it, though. This is a crazy time in our world with this pandemic and no matter how much we all want to play, it is more importantly about the players’ and the people involved safety.

"I'd love to see the SEC play! if they have the means to protect the players, I’m all for it happening. If i were a part of the team now, I’d be saying I want to play. My plan is to play this season and enroll in January...that is if we get to have a season.”

Brendon Barrow, uncommitted running back originally from Canada:

"It’s really unfortunate to see. I had a lot of friends that are suffering through as freshmen and sophomores (in college). Also its really messed with the recruiting (visits) and everything."

Bryce Foster, uncommitted offensive lineman from Texas:

"That's a hard question to answer. But, I really think it's a crazy time we are living in. It's kind of a first for everyone. I don't even know the last time a P5 Conference cancelled their season. I'm really old school and I just go with the flow but I'm just staying optimistic about my own season."

Garrett Nussmeier, quarterback committed to LSU:

"So crazy to me. Feel like the intentions are wrong, though. There has got to be a way to play safely. Plus, the coaches and players want to play! They should figure something out."

Kamar Wilcoxson, defensive back committed to Florida:

"At first I was mad when the thought of cancellation was brought up months ago, but now i’m kinda on board. I love the game of football but my long term health is important and COVID-19 has long term health related issues that I don’t want to deal with. We should just stay on campus, practicing until they figure something out. Other conferences are gonna end up canceling too, they’re holding on to the ropes. They better off playing it safe because if somebody dies from COVID that lawsuit is gonna be drastic. Times are crazy right now."

Troy Stellato, wide receiver committed to Clemson:

"I mean it obviously sucks because the college football season won’t be the same without some of these conferences not playing."

Jake Harrington, uncommitted wide receiver from Georgia:

“It is heartbreaking to hear each day another college football conference cancelling or postponing the season. We have seen the same thing happen in South Florida. For me with the risk of South Florida cancelling or pushing to Spring, I made a tough decision to move up to Georgia, to attend and play my Sr year for North Gwinnett HS, two weeks ago. Unfortunately I tore my ACL in practice and this has been a very tough emotional week for me. I am praying for a successful surgery and rehab and I am humbled with all the unbelievable support from my new community up here. I am grateful.

"So there are a lot of student athletes that will not be permitted to do what we love because of no fault of our own. I would pray that the NCAA and High School Athletic associations would work on some type of help and assistance. We see stimulus help and other types of assistance for our country, I just pray we are not a forgotten group. We all have been working hard for this moment for years to chase our dreams for our future.”

Edwin Weathersby II contributed to this feature.

