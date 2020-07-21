Volunteer Country
26 Tennesseans Make SI All-American Watch List

Volunteer Country Staff

The Sports Illustrated All-American evaluation squad recently announced that 26 high school prospects from the State of Tennessee made their watch list for the 2020 SI All-American team. Of those players, 3 are currently committed to the University of Tennessee — wide receiver Walker Merrill, running back Elijah Howard, and tight end Hudson Wolfe.

Although the list of prospects who could potentially make the All-American team is very long at the moment, it will soon begin to gradually shorten until the team is selected. Sports Illustrated will shorten the list of players to 250 during the month of October, before revealing the top 99 in November. Then the SI All-American team will announce the 1st and 2nd teams — consisting of 25 players each — in addition to a group of honorable mentions in December.

According to John Garcia Jr,, the Director of Football Recruiting for Sports Illustrated, evaluations will continue “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best — they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans.”

Below is a full list of prospects from Tennessee who made the watch list. (Courtesy of SIAllAmerican.com)

