WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Odua Isibor Talk USC Rivalry, Potential Futures at UCLA

UCLA football tight end Greg Dulcich and defensive lineman Odua Isibor were the two players selected to speak to the media

Dulcich talked about quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and how his signal-caller's goals have impacted both him and receiver Kyle Philips heading into the crosstown rivalry matchup with USC. Isibor detailed what went into his career night against Colorado on Saturday and the big-picture thinking he's been doing recently.

See Dorian's goal board? What do his goals relating to you and Philips say about him as a leader?

Yeah, it was awesome seeing that. He was in the room, I took a look at the board, did a little investigation, saw that he put that on there. It was really cool, really speaks to him as a leader, a real selfless guy, wants to elevate everyone else on the team and I think that's what he's done a really good job of this year, especially.

Philips' leadership and relationship with you as a four-year guy?

Yeah, I mean, he's such a playmaker and he's incredibly shifty, just – you really can't guard Kyle. A lot of times, I'll go to him, try to pick his brain, see what he sees, what kind of stem should I use on this route or whatnot because he's got a really good feel for how defenses play, how defenders play and how to exploit them. So he's an incredible leader in the receivers room as well, as you said. He's a fourth-year, especially being an early enrollee. I remember I came here and I was playing receiver a little bit, I was playing that slot position under him and he was a really good mentor for me even just being my same age, so he brings people along really well.

What exactly is on Dorian's goal board?

Yeah, like you said, it's got me and Kyle up there. It's got – I mean, personal goals that I think – separate football stuff, things about personal stuff for him that I'm sure he's not too inclined on sharing. But also just make us the best team that we can be. Win every week is up on there and basic stuff like that. Not a lot of it is super specific, but it's just kind of a reminder of what our goals are and what kind of season we wanna have.

Is this your last UCLA-USC game?

Well, I'm gonna talk about all that kind of stuff with my family and my coaches, kind of see what the plan is in that regard. But right now, I'm just working on winning every single game, that's where my entire focus is on.

Go up to Zach after your holding call that wiped out his 50-yard run?

Yeah, I was not happy to have received that call. You know, we watch all film, I'm gonna sit here today and say I was pretty tight hands, I thought I had the block of my life right there, so I was pumped when he went 50 for it. But gotta make the corrections, and of course, my bad Zach.

Big game against USC last year in an empty Rose Bowl?

Well, I mean, obviously the fan support is huge for us, the support that we get and all the love that they show. But I think it wasn't too much of a deal, they played that artificial crowd noise, which actually did a pretty good job at simulating some stuff. And either way, you're pretty much in the zone, you're not too worried about the surroundings, you're just worried about what's downfield.

What do you see from USC's defense?

Yeah, I mean, they're a really good team, I think we've got some good stuff here to exploit the different kind of things that they do. They're a physical team, they're a fast team, they're an athletic team, but I like us.

Would NIL environment impact your decision to possibly return to UCLA?

I mean, NIL, it's a great opportunity that we have now, really happy that it's something available to athletes. It's just more of a decision on my future and where I see myself and something I gotta talk to my parents with, something I gotta talk with my coaches with. NIL doesn't have too much of a pull in that regard, truthfully.

Do you have any NIL deals at the moment?

No, I don't have any.

No shampoo deal?

I've been talking to people, I need conditioner. The amount I'm spending on conditioner these days to maintain this, it's getting a little whacky. So maybe I'll look into it.

ODUA ISIBOR

Where does that Colorado game rank for you in your HS and college career?

Um, that's a great question, actually. Um, it was definitely one of the more enjoyable games in college. There wasn't as much crowd hype or anything like that, but I had a lot of fun. I tried something new, I just didn't listen to music before the game. It's kinda weird, but I was just taking in all the noises and different vibes before the game from my teammates and just try to take everything in, really, listen to everything. And it made it a lot more enjoyable for me, so probably one of the most fun I've had a t a game.

Does that factor into how you're preparing for the USC game?

Yeah, I mean, part of that is because I lost my headphones, but yeah, that's probably gonna be how I play it going forward. It's just kinda more fun that way, I think.

Did you find your headphones?

No, they're gone. They're gone.

What were you listening to before games?

Uh, ok so before I lost my headphones, I'm listening to a lot of Burna Boy, he's a Nigerian artist. He's really worldwide, I haven't heard him a lot on American stations, but that guy's incredible. That's most of what I listened to, there's some Lil' Wayne in there when I need to get more upbeat, probably some Young Thug.

Knowing Jaxson Dart is USC's starting QB change how you prepare and watch film?

We treat most of these games the same. It all starts up front, stopping the run, we wanna shut down the run with all of our – every team we play against, and then take it from there. After that, we apply pressure to the quarterback, give the back end the best opportunities they can get and it just starts with the front, stopping the run, and then we treat every quarterback a threat. Whether it's QB1 or QB2, QB3, doesn't matter, we treat everybody the same.

Anything else besides not listening to music that you think you did differently in-game vs. Colorado?

So during the week, I kind of took my life and college in perspective. Like, I looked at it from a broader scope and I started to understand more that I have only a few more games in my life left to play in football. What I'm trying to say is that football is not something that goes on forever, it's limited. So why feel stressed before a game when i can have fun? And that's kind of something everyone talks about, 'Have fun,' but that sort of thing goes in one ear, out the other. You want to be successful, you want to do the best you can so that automatically induces stress. But I really tried to key in on just having fun and enjoying myself no matter what the outcome may be. I was really trying to enjoy the process and I feel like that obviously made the game more fun and I think that helped my production as well.

Being so experienced let you play without thinking so much?

Uh yeah, I think my freshman year, that's not something I probably would've been able to think about. The stress was definitely piling on my freshman, sophomore year. Now that I know my responsibilities on the field, that's not something that I'm really worried about as much, I can think about just enjoying the process more. So definitely experience helps with that, yeah.

Super senior year available to you?

Oh, yeah, I mean like compared to my entire life. Yeah, like, yeah, I can only play football for so long, I'm 22, I'm not playing football when I'm 50, you know. I mean, who knows, but I have an entire life, an entire chapter after football left to live, I have to enjoy the process.

Considering taking that super senior year?

Oh yeah, everything's up in the air. I wanna play football for as long as I can, so everything's up in the air, yeah.

