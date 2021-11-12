UCLA vs. Villanova: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will open up their season against the Roadrunners at home, looking to tip off a a championship campaign that brings home banner No. 12.

WHO: UCLA vs. Villanova

DATE: Friday, Nov. 12

TIME: 8:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN2 – Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 136, XM Ch. 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -4.5 (-110), Villanova +4.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-188), Villanova (+155)*

OVER/UNDER: O 138.5 (-110), U 138.5 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 2 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls, and is the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12. Villanova came in at No. 4 in both polls and 10 of the 11 coaches in the Big East picked them to win the conference come March.

The Bruins went 22-10 last season, including an 11-1 record at home. Dating back to the start of the 2016-2017 season, they are 68-13 at home. UCLA finished off last season by making a run from the First Four to the Final Four, narrowly losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

The Wildcats went 18-7 last season, including a 4-4 record on the road. Over the past three seasons, they are 20-14 on the road. Villanova reached the Sweet 16 last year, losing to the eventual national champion Baylor in the South Region semifinals, but they are less than four years removed from winning their second NCAA championship in three seasons.

Both teams played Arizona State and Marquette last year, and both teams went 3-0 in their respective bouts against those common opponents.

UCLA won its preseason exhibition game against Chico State 100-61 on Nov. 4, then came right back out on Tuesday to beat Cal State Bakersfield 95-58 in the regular season opener. Villanova did not play a preseason exhibition game, meaning it got its first taste of game action Tuesday in a 91-51 victory over Mount St. Mary's.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, but reserve big man Mac Etienne suffered a potential season-ending right knee injury in practice and forward Cody Riley sprained his left knee Tuesday and will miss the next week before getting re-evaluated. Leading scorers Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell are all returning to carry the load, with Jaylen Clark, David Singleton and Jake Kyman coming off the bench, Rutgers center Myles Johnson transferring in during the offseason and five-star freshman wing Peyton Watson joining the fray as well.

The Wildcats return four of their five starters from a year ago, with forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's departure to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Draft marking the only notable subtraction from their lineup. Point guard Collin Gillespie was co-Big East Player of the Year last season averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game, while shooting guard Justin Moore and forward Jermaine Samuels are also back and combined for 44 points against Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday.

Mick Cronin is entering his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 407-193 with 12 NCAA tournament appearance across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Jay Wright is entering his 28th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 613-274 with 17 NCAA tournament appearances, three Final Fours and two NCAA championships across stints at Hofstra and Villanova.

UCLA is 2-3 all-time against Villanova, losing the most recent matchup 82-70 at the NIT Season Tip-Off at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 24, 2010. The last time the Wildcats came to Pauley Pavilion, however, the Bruins won 93-65 on Jan. 13, 2001. The teams have played twice in the NCAA tournament, with Villanova winning in the 2009 Round of 32 by 20 points and UCLA winning in the national final 68-62 to secure the 1971 NCAA title.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

