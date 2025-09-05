USC Trojans 3 Keys to Victory vs. Georgia Southern: Dual-Threat Offense
With week 2 of college football underway, the USC Trojans welcome first-time opponent Georgia Southern to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, led by former USC coach Clay Helton.
Helton and the Eagles are coming off a 42-14 loss to Fresno State and will seek redemption on Helton's old stomping grounds.
The Trojans pulled off a historic win with nine different players scoring nine different touchdowns, scoring 73 points for the first time since 2005. The expectation for USC is to keep it going and reach 2-0.
1. Utilize Trojans Dual Attack: Passing Air Raid, Rushing Power
One of week 1's biggest takeaways was the Trojan offense's power at both passing and rushing, especially with a newer running back room and fresh faces in the receiving corps.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava took the field and immediately impressed fans. He finished his performance throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns with one rushing touchdown in one half.
As for scores from USC's receiver's, tight end Lake McRee started his 2025 season off with a 64-yard receiving touchdown, while tight end Carson Tabaracci added another late in the fourth for his first career touchdown.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's new and improved running back room flourished, with four different running backs finding the end zone for a score, along with two rushing from quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Running back Waymond Jordan got the Trojans rolling when he recorded Saturday's first touchdown. Eli Sanders presented both his rushing and receiving abilities, where his 73 yard receiving scored earned him his first career touchdown in a Trojan jersey.
Although star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane did not record scores last weekend, Lane was praised for his blocking during Eli Sanders touchdown and Lemon's seven receptions for 90 yards.
The Eagle's 42 points allowed last weekend should also be a sign to take advantage of the duality of the Trojans offense.
2. Defensive Pressure Will Help Set the Tone
The Trojans defense spent plenty of time in the Tiger's backfield, producing five sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 11 first downs allowed, 13 points allowed, two interceptions and one forced fumble with a Trojan recovery.
The one touchdown that slipped through the USC defense was when Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark found wide receiver Tristian Gardner alone for a 33-yard reception.
For the Eagles offense with quarterback JC French IV, the signal-caller brings experience under Helton's offensive mind, as well as ball protection.
What fans noticed was the depth of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense, filled with rookie, transfer and veteran talent.
The defensive front boasts power amongst defensive ends Braylan Shelby, Anthony Lucas and Kameryn Fountain. The defensive tackles include Devan Thompkins and Jakheem Stewart, with Stewart able to take on both the inside and the edge.
Linebacker Eric Gentry is back in pads for the Trojans alongside Elijah Newby, Desman Stephens and Ta'Mere Robinson with safeties Bishop Fitzerald and Kamari Ramsey. Newby led the way for the linebackers and posted five total tackles while Shelby notched two sacks.
If the Trojans can replicate the same pressure and success as last weekend, Helton's offense could be in trouble.
3. Find the End Zone Often, and Early
The first half of play against Missouri State saw the Trojans produce 42 points and over 380 yards of total offense, proving the offense can run up the score if executed right.
Among the deep and loaded starting 11 on offense, this shouldn't be an issue for Riley. Maiava's performance last weekend showed fans that he is comfortable with the offense, and should see a lot of production from him this season.
The Eagles struggled staying consistent last weekend, when their first half lead led to a scoreless second half, allowing Fresno State to rally late for the win.
French is a solid quarterback to lead the Eagles, finishing last game with 158 passing yards and two touchdowns, alongside talented receivers like Camden Brown and Josh Dallas.
While the first half of play should be competitive, the Trojans have the chance to shut it down early and run away with another double-digit margin victory.