    • November 13, 2021
    Ex-USC Football Players React To Rams' WR Robert Woods Tragic Injury

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Robert Woods suffered a season ending ACL tear on Friday.
    Former USC wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL during Friday practice, and will be out for the rest of the 2021 season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the news on Saturday.

    Woods, was drafted in 2013 by the Buffalo Bills out of USC, but joined the Rams in 2017. A key staple for Los Angeles' offense, Woods has tallied 45 receptions, 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games played this season.

    "You're sick for Robert," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday according to ESPN

    "He's epitomized everything that's been right about this place. Such a great competitor. Such a tough player. Such a great football player, great person. It's so unfortunate."

    USATSI_17096358

    Many former USC football players took to social media to offer words of encouragement for Woods. Here are their reactions:

    Former USC DL Antwaun Woods

    USC Football

    Former USC QB Matt Barkley

    Former USC Saftey Su'a Cravens

    USC Athletics

