Ex-USC Football Players React To Rams' WR Robert Woods Tragic Injury

Former USC wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL during Friday practice, and will be out for the rest of the 2021 season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the news on Saturday.

Woods, was drafted in 2013 by the Buffalo Bills out of USC, but joined the Rams in 2017. A key staple for Los Angeles' offense, Woods has tallied 45 receptions, 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games played this season.

"You're sick for Robert," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday according to ESPN.

"He's epitomized everything that's been right about this place. Such a great competitor. Such a tough player. Such a great football player, great person. It's so unfortunate."

Many former USC football players took to social media to offer words of encouragement for Woods. Here are their reactions:

Former USC DL Antwaun Woods

USC Football

Former USC QB Matt Barkley

Former USC Saftey Su'a Cravens

USC Athletics

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube