Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas

Saturday is Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Texas Longhorns at noon and will be televised on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Texas 30, West Virginia 24

Which team wants this game more? That's going to be what this one comes down to. Both teams come into this one with a 4-6 record on the season, meaning the loser of this game will automatically be disqualified from bowl contention. I understand Texas is on a five-game losing streak, will be without star running back Bijan Robinson, and just lost to Kansas. That said, they don't need to play perfect to win, whereas West Virginia does.

In the midst of all the struggles Texas has had throughout the year, this is still a very talented team. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers have an extremely small margin for error, as witnessed last week in Manhattan against Kansas State.

As far as how things will shake out on the field, West Virginia will have a tough time stopping Roschon Johnson on the ground. Two years ago, Johnson rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries at Mountaineer Field. However, the Mountaineer run defense has been vulnerable of late, and if that is the case on Saturday afternoon, Texas will be able to physically impose their will on West Virginia.

I have the Longhorns keeping their bowl hopes alive with a one-score win on the road.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 33 Texas 20

The Longhorns are coming off a loss to Kansas, extending their losing streak to five. As of Saturday, this is a group that has not appeared to have given up, but the loss to the Jayhawks may have been the last straw.

As far as West Virginia, the same self-infliction continues to be their demise. However, being that's it's Senior Day, I think they will put a solid game together and deliver the final blow to Texas in the fourth quarter.

I've predicted the Mountaineers to lose every game since the bye week, but this week, I feel West Virginia keeps its postseason alive and takes down Texas 33-20.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly