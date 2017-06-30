I used to joke that I only took a job covering college football for Sports Illustrated to kill time until the Food Network gave me my own show. Before hitting the road to report on football, I’d spend just as much time researching the places I’d eat as the people I’d interview. The job introduced me to the best barbecue, burgers, pizza, wings and steaks the nation had to offer. In 2014, my editor suggested I add a weekly restaurant review to my college football coverage. This seemed like a natural fit given how much time I devoted to choosing my meals, and it allowed me to have fun writing about a new topic. The result was the Punt, Pass and Pork column, which allowed us to build an unusually large archive of food writing at SI.com.

When we decided to create a site that embraced the intersection of food and sports, we knew we wanted to help the fans who are planning trips to watch their teams play on the road. So we took those reviews, mapped them and created complete city guides to aid all the travelers who want to eat well along the way.

Below is a list of and a link to every city guide we've put together so far, so you can make sure you take note of the must-see restaurants for your impending travels. There are some gaps on the map, but my stomach and I plan to work quickly to fill them in. In the meantime, if you know of a place I simply must try, drop me a line on Twitter or Facebook. I’m always hungry.

Click below for recommendations of where to eat in:

