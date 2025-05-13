Back In The Day NBA

ESPN Analyst Offers Clever But Heartfelt Apology To New York Knicks Fans

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guards Miles McBride (2) and Jalen Brunson (11) sit on the bench in the closing minute of the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
It's rare for a sports analyst to apologize for bad takes.

ESPN's Jay Williams is the exception.

On Tuesday, he posted a video apologizing to New York Knicks fans. Williams predicted they would lose to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After a victory in Game 4, the Knicks are now a victory from upsetting the defending champs.

"I called it early, I said the Knicks were toast," Williams said during an ESPN segment. "I said Game was too much, I did the most. They didn't flinch, they didn't bend. They turned my bold take into contend decend. Brunson, surgical, lit it up like Broadway. Josh Hart, rebounding like it's Judgement Day. Mikal Bridges with the middies, the crowd went wild. And I sat there orange and bruised and I smiled. Thibs had them locked in, full team ahead, while I was somewhere eating every word that I said. This city didn't fold, it rises and it fights. MSG felt like Friday Night Lights. So here's my apology, fresh off the grill, served with a side of `J, just chill.' I was wrong, New York, y'all came through. Now, hand me that crow and that damn Knicks jersey, too"'

Williams was the No. 1 pick in 2002 before his career was derailed because of a motorcycle accident. He remains one of the biggest "what ifs" in league history. He was named to the All-Rookie Second-Team for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 assists. The crash occurred the summer after his rookie season.

He never played another NBA game after the crash.

