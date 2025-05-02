Gregg Popovich Ends 19990s Era Of NBA Coaches After Stepping Down From Spurs
The 1990s no longer has an active coach on an NBA sideline.
On Friday, longtime coach Gregg Popovich announced he was stepping down from his position with the San Antonio Spurs. Popovich led the team for 29 seasons since taking over in 1996.
“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a team statement. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”
Popovich led the Spurs to five championships, creating one of the best dynasties in all of sports. The titles spanned from the first in 1999 to the last in 2014. He coached Hall of Fame players such as David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and future inductee Kawhi Leonard.
Popovich, who knocked off the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing and Kobe Bryant during the early years, showed his longevity when he led the Spurs past the Miami Heat in 2014. That Heat team featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
