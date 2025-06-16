Miami Heat All-Star Questions Validity Of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game
Wilt Chamberlain is attached to two of the biggest stories in NBA history that are often debunked. One, he claims to have had sex with 20,000 women. He is also responsible for the league's only 100-point game.
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal recently called out Chamberlain about the sex claim while Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro raised questions about the 100-point game.
Below is Herro's response to the claim.
Many have questioned the game because there is no footage of the game. In 1962, Chamberlain led the Philadelphia Warriors to a 169-147 victory against the New York Knicks. The attendance was recorded at 4,124. Many conspiracy theorists have completely debunked the performance.
PIPPEN WAS THE FIRST OF HIS KIND
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen entered the NBA with something to prove.
He wasn't well known while playing at tiny Central Arkansas in the NAIA. It caused him to arrive with the Chicago Bulls in 1987 with a chip on his shoulder.
“There was something there to give me the confidence just to talk shit,” Pippen said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “I had a journey like Oakley coming from a small school. Just having that confidence in myself instilled more confidence.”
Pippen did more than prove his worth. He won six championships while playing alongside Michael Jordan with the Bulls. They are considered one of the top duos in NBA history.
Among Pippen's accomplishments was inventing to the term "point forward." He played small forward but the Bulls used him like a point guard. It paved the way for guys like Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway and Kevin Durant.
“I came in this league as a point guard and [was] put at small forward,” Pippen said. “I was kinda learning the game from a position that I was never put in.”
