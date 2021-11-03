Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Buccaneers, Football Team, Lions, Seahawks

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Aaron Rodgers at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Rodgers has not been very reliable so far this season, scoring fewer than 20 fantasy points in three of his last six games and ranking 14th in fantasy points a game among quarterbacks. I’d stick with him this week though, as a potential barnburner against the Chiefs awaits. Their defense has given up an average of more than 20 fantasy points to quarterbacks in their last four games.

Start ‘Em

Justin Herbert at Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert has posted two duds in a row, scoring a combined 24.82 fantasy points in losses to the Ravens and Patriots. This week’s matchup against the Eagles is a bad one on paper, but their defense has given up 19-plus fantasy points to four different quarterbacks, including both Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo. Keep the faith in Herbert in what could be a high-scoring affair.

Joe Burrow vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow has been hot in recent weeks, as he’s scored 20-plus fantasy points in three straight games. During that time, he had a combined nine touchdown passes. I’d keep him in your lineups this week, as he faces a Browns defense that’s allowed 11 touchdown passes and the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. Consider Burrow a top-10 option.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tagovailoa, listed as a sit 'em last week, put up a mere 15.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. However, he had scored 21+ points in each of his two previous games, and a matchup against Houston makes him a nice option this week. Their defense has allowed five quarterbacks to score at least 19 fantasy points, including four who have scored over 20 points.

Carson Wentz vs. Jets (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Wentz has played well in recent weeks, scoring an average of 19.6 fantasy points in his last four games. He’ll be a nice option this week for managers in need at quarterback, as Wentz will face a Jets defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the last four weeks. In that time, three signal-callers scored at least 20.3 points.

More Starts

Matthew Stafford vs. Titans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Taysom Hill vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Derek Carr at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Derek Carr at Giants ($5,900)

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Texans ($5,800)

Taysom Hill vs. Falcons ($5,500)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Ryan Tannehill at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Tannehill has been an inconsistent option for fantasy fans this season, scoring fewer than 19 fantasy points in five of his first eight games. This weekend he’ll face the Rams, who have allowed an average of fewer than 17 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and he’ll do it without Derrick Henry. Unless you’re in a multi-quarterback league, I’d be fading Tannehill.

Sit ‘Em

Matt Ryan at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ryan has struggled in recent weeks, scoring a combined 23.6 fantasy points in his last two games. That includes a six-point stink bomb last week in a game where he hurt his left hand. Next up is a difficult matchup against the Saints, who have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 18.9 fantasy points against them in 2021. Ryan will also be without wideout Calvin Ridley.

Justin Fields at Steelers (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Fields looked great last week in a loss to the Niners, scoring 25.3 fantasy points on the strength of his 101 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Regardless, I still wouldn’t start him in traditional leagues against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns and the second-fewest points to enemy quarterbacks since Week 5.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Garoppolo is coming off his best fantasy line of the season, scoring 27.3 points in a win over the Bears. However, I wouldn't chase the points as he next faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the last four weeks. Overall, just one quarterback (Kirk Cousins) has scored more than 19.3 points against Arizona.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence looked like he might be on the verge of turning a corner a few weeks back, but his totals in his last two games have left much to be desired. Things aren’t likely to change this week either, as the Jaguars face a Bills defense that has allowed five touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. I’d avoid Lawrence if possible, even in superflex.

More Sits

Sam Darnold vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Baker Mayfield at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mac Jones at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Kirk Cousins at Ravens ($6,200)

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Cardinals ($5,700)

Matt Ryan at Saints ($5,600)

