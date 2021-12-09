Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Publish date:

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn player values and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Author:

Stay on top of every position's rest-of-season rankings, including individual defensive players (IDP). You can use them to get a feel for trade value or if you need to make a tough waiver wire decision. Rankings should always be thought of as guides. Trust your gut and make the call that feels right to you.

Week 14 rest-of-season (ROS) rankings

VIEW AS: WEB PAGE | EXCEL

(Note: Use position tabs at the bottom of the spreadsheet to cycle through.)

Updated: December 9, 2021

SI Recommends

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 PPR Rankings: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

More Fantasy coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mike-MacIntyre-colorado
College Football

FIU Hires Memphis DC Mike MacIntyre as Head Coach

MacIntyre sports a 46–65 career record as a head coach.

Notre Dame's offense lines up vs. Clemson in a November game
College Football

ACC Commissioner Comments on Notre Dame's Future

The Fighting Irish spent the 2020 season as an ACC member.

Michael Hoecht walks across the field before a Rams game against the Giants
Play
NFL

How Did Michael Hoecht Get Here?

The story of just another Canadian prospect from a last-place Ivy League program who now shares the defensive line with Aaron Donald.

ESPN lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit
Extra Mustard

Herbstreit Sees Alabama vs. Cincinnati As 'Competitive'

He thinks the Bearcats will enter the game with a major chip on their shoulder.

Hue Jackson with the Cleveland Browns.
College Football

Report: Hue Jackson in Talks With Grambling State

The former Browns coach is the top option for the program's job opening.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Dalvin Cook Might Play Thursday Night

If the Vikings get Dalvin Cook back for Thursday's game vs. Steelers, that's bad news for Alexander Mattison's fantasy prospects.

dalvin-cook-vikings-seahawks
NFL

Report: Dalvin Cook Likely to Play vs. Steelers

Minnesota's star running back is looking to return to the field just 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder.

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Vikings-Steelers Preview and Need-To-Know Info for NFL Week 14

Player rankings and DFS advice for the last week of the fantasy regular season, and Thursday Night Football Bets