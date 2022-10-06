Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second to the last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record. Every year there's incredible parity in the NFL and every year it catches us off guard.



There are a few contests with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 5's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's a AFC West divisional rivalry game between the Raiders and Chiefs (O/U 51). The next two highest totals are Bengals versus Ravens (O/U 48.5) and Eagles versus Cardinals (O/U 48.5).



The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are 49ers versus Panthers (O/U 39), Giants versus Packers (O/U 40.5) and Colts versus Broncos (O/U 41.5).



My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST



Week 5 flex rankings (PPR)

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. DAL) Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at GB) Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. PIT) Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. CHI) Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at WAS) Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at NYJ) Davante Adams, WR, LV (at KC) Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at CLE) Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. LAC) Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at BAL) Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. SF) Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. ATL) A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at ARI) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LV) Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at NE) Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at CAR) Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. ATL) CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at LAR) Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CIN) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at BAL) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at BAL) Marquise Brown, WR, ARI (vs. PHI) Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. IND) Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. ATL) Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at MIN) Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (vs. HOU) Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. CHI) Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at CLE) Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at NYJ) Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. SEA) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. LV) James Robinson, RB, JAC (vs. HOU) Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at KC) Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (at JAC) Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. DET) Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at BUF) T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at NE) Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. SEA) Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. PIT) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at ARI) Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. ATL) Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at DEN) Drake London, WR, ATL (at TB) J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. CIN) D.K. Metcalf, WR, SEA (at NO) Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (vs. IND) Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at JAC) Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (vs. DAL) Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at NO) Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (vs. MIA) Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at BUF) Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. TEN) Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. LAC) Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (vs. PHI) Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF (at CAR) Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. IND) Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. TEN) Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (vs. NYG) Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (at NE) James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. PHI) Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at DEN) Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. DET) Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. CHI) A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (vs. NYG) Allen Lazard, WR, GB (vs. NYG) Devonta Smith, WR, PHI (at ARI) Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. PIT) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (vs. LV) Darren Waller, TE, LV (at KC) Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. TEN) Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (vs. CIN) Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. MIA) Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. LAC) Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (at NO) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at LAR) D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. SF) Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at ARI) Robert Woods, WR, TEN (at WAS) Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at TB) Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ (vs. MIA) George Kittle, TE, SF (at CAR) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at CAR) Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at LAR) Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (vs. MIA) Mack Hollins, WR, LV (at KC) Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (at TB) Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at BUF) Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (vs. HOU) Gerald Everett, TE, LAC (at CLE) Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at LAR) David Njoku, TE, CLE (vs. LAC) Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. DAL) George Pickens, WR, PIT (at BUF) Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at NYJ) Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at MIN) Noah Brown, WR, DAL (at LAR) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at BAL) Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL (vs. CIN) Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. MIA) Josh Palmer, WR, LAC (at CLE)

More fantasy & NFL coverage: