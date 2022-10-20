Skip to main content
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

David Njoku's excellent season continues and he's in the top-five of the Week 7 tight end rankings.

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1, the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a west coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5), and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5), and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 7 tight end rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce, KC
  2. Mark Andrews, BAL
  3. Zach Ertz, ARI
  4. George Kittle, SF
  5. David Njoku, CLE
  6. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
  7. T.J. Hockenson, DET
  8. Gerald Everett, LAC
  9. Kyle Pitts, ATL
  10. Robert Tonyan, GB
  11. Evan Engram, JAC
  12. Hayden Hurst, CIN
  13. Hunter Henry, NE
  14. Taysom Hill, NO
  15. Mike Gesicki, MIA
  16. Noah Fant, SEA
  17. Daniel Bellinger, NYG
  18. Cade Otton, TB
  19. Juwan Johnson, NO
  20. Tyler Conklin, NYJ
  21. Will Dissly, SEA
  22. Greg Dulcich, DEN
  23. Cole Kmet, CHI
  24. Foster Moreau, LV
  25. Jordan Akins, HOU
  26. Jonnu Smith, NE
  27. Kylen Granson, IND
  28. Peyton Hendershot, DAL
  29. Mo Alie-Cox, IND
  30. O.J. Howard, HOU
  31. Isaiah Likely, BAL
  32. Ian Thomas, CAR

