Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends
It’s time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let’s look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We’re down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Once again, I’m watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).
The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.
Week 9 tight end rankings (PPR)
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. TEN)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at NO)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at HOU)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at TB)
- Gerald Everett, LAC (at ATL)
- Evan Engram, JAC (vs. LV)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at DET)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Hayden Hurst, CIN (vs. CAR)
- T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at WAS)
- Darren Waller, LV (at JAC)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at NYJ)
- Taysom Hill, NO (vs. BAL)
- Noah Fant, SEA (at ARI)
- Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at CHI)
- Cade Otton, TB (vs. LAR)
- Hunter Henry, NE (vs. IND)
- Will Dissly, SEA (at ARI)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. BAL)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Isaiah Likely, BAL (at NO)
- Brock Wright, DET (vs. GB)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. PHI)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. IND)
- Brevin Jordan, HOU (vs. PHI)
- Tommy Tremble, CAR (at CIN)
- Kylen Granson, IND (at NE)
- Austin Hooper, TEN (at KC)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at NE)
